PowerEgg X Drone Recognized With 2021 iF Design Award

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PowerEgg X has been selected as a winner of this year's iF Design Award for product design.

Each year, iF International Forum Design GmbH organizes one of the world's most celebrated and valued design competitions: the iF DESIGN AWARD. iF Design Awards are a world-renowned design prize based in Hannover, Germany. Recognized as a symbol of design excellence around the world, the iF DESIGN AWARD welcomes over 5,000 submissions from 70 countries every year.

Live streaming in drone mode and video conferencing in AI camera mode

This year's product design competition included more than 10,000 entries from 52 countries. PowerEgg X was admitted by the jury made up of 98 international independent design experts for its outstanding product design.

A drone with 3 modes

PowerEgg X can adapt to various scenarios by using different accessories. It can be an autonomous personal AI camera, a hand-held anti-shake camera equipped with a triaxial mechanical stability augmentation gimbal, and a high-performance waterproof drone.

A water-proof drone

The PowerEgg X wizard version is equipped with two robust strap-on floats and a fully waterproof housing that protects the entire body and camera, enables it to land on the water and flying in the rain smoothly with level 5 wind resistance.

The only company producing both underwater and aerial drones

PowerEgg X was produced by PowerVision in 2019, the only company in the world producing aerial, water-surface, and underwater robotic devices, as well as the only robotic company to achieve mass production of underwater AI robotic devices.

"It is PowerVision's responsibility to provide consumers with easy-to-use, multifunctional and professional drones," said Wally Zheng, CEO of PowerVision. "We hope to meet the needs of consumers as much as we can and PowerEgg X is just the perfect versatile aerial drone for that goal."

The PowerEgg X currently sells for $899, including the camera, drone arms, one battery, remote, extra propellers, camera strap, and a camera bag. The waterproof housing, two batteries, additional propellers, and the water landing pads all together are priced at $1,249: https://amzn.to/3ebKFIZ

For more information about PowerVision, the PowerEgg X, and the company's complete line of products, visit powervision.me.

About PowerVision: The PowerVision Group, founded in 2009, headquartered in Beijing, is a company with a clear mission to innovate the future. PowerVision pushes the boundaries of possibilities, with the aim to change the world through innovative artificial intelligence. At the heart of the company is a corporate culture that prides itself on continuous learning, innovation, and technological excellence.

Since its establishment in 2009, PowerVision has continued to push the frontiers of cutting-edge research, development, and design. In addition to improving core company technology, PowerVision has revolutionized industry research and development.

Presently, PowerVision is the only company in the world producing aerial, water-surface, and underwater robotic devices, as well as the only robotic company to achieve mass production of underwater AI robotic devices. PowerVision has acquired nearly 1000 independent intellectual property rights in the form of patents, trademarks, and copyrights, including nearly 400 core technology invention patents. For more information, visit: http://www.powervision.me, or call toll free: (855) 562-6699.

All products/services and trademarks mentioned in this release are the properties of their respective companies.

PR Contacts:

Sherry Liu / [email protected]

Joe Bonilla / [email protected] / 877.817.7890 ext. 707

Related Images

powervision-poweregg-x.jpg

PowerVision PowerEgg X

Live streaming in drone mode and video conferencing in AI camera mode

SOURCE PowerVision