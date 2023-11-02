Powerfleet Joins U.S. Department of Transportation Effort to Improve Road Safety

National campaign is aimed at developing solutions to reduce serious injuries and create a future with zero roadway fatalities

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Powerfleet, Inc. (Nasdaq: PWFL) today announced it has joined a U.S. Department of Transportation initiative to reduce the rising number of serious injuries and deaths on America's highways, roads, and streets. The National Road Safety Strategy (NRSS) Call to Action campaign encourages leading organizations to advance their efforts to create a future with zero roadway fatalities.

The U.S. has seen a sobering 29% increase in trucking-related fatalities over the past decade. Powerfleet is committed to eliminating roadway incidents through the deployment of its fleet intelligence platform, Unity, data science, and SaaS solutions to mitigate unsafe driving habits across enterprise vehicle fleets that transport goods and carry passengers across the country every day.

"The safety of drivers, passengers, and fleets has always been our top priority, and Powerfleet is fully dedicated to developing AI-led technology to reduce the number of injuries and deaths on America's roads," said Steve Towe, Powerfleet's Chief Executive Officer. "We are proud to partner with the Department of Transportation and other safety focused organizations to transform how we as a nation address road safety."

Powerfleet's Unity platform integrates speed and seat belt status alongside accelerometer-based data including harsh acceleration, braking, and cornering to deliver advanced insights and trigger safety alerts through advanced data intelligence. Fleet managers can leverage real-time monitoring to incentivize safe driving habits with rewards and identify coaching opportunities for low-performing drivers. Pairing this real-time data stream with dual-facing dashcams, Powerfleet provides drivers with instant feedback on distracted or unsafe operations to create safer driving habits.

For more information on how Powerfleet is creating safer roads, please visit: https://www.powerfleet.com/safety-and-security/.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL ROADWAY SAFETY STRATEGY

The Department of Transportation's National Roadway Safety Strategy (NRSS) outlines the Department's comprehensive approach to reversing the rise in traffic fatalities and serious injuries on the nation's highways, roads, and streets. The NRSS follows through on the Department's commitment to safety through priority actions that target the most significant and urgent problems in roadway safety. The NRSS's Call to Action invites every organization and individual to participate in taking part and sharing how they will actively reduce deaths and injuries on America's Roadways, expand adoption of the NRSS's 5-pronged Safe System approach and a zero fatalities vision, and transform how we as a national think road safety. More information on the NRSS and voluntary commitments from early adopters can be found here.

ABOUT POWERFLEET

Powerfleet (Nasdaq: PWFL; TASE: PWFL) is a global leader of internet of things (IoT) software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions that optimize the performance of mobile assets and resources to unify business operations. Our data science insights and advanced modular software solutions help drive digital transformation through our customers' and partners' ecosystems to help save lives, time, and money. We help connect companies, enabling customers and their customers to realize more effective strategies and results. Powerfleet's tenured and talented team is at the heart of our approach to partnership and tangible success. The company is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey, with our Pointer Innovation Center (PIC) in Israel and field offices around the globe. For more information, please visit www.powerfleet.com.

