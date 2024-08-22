Powerfleet Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Focused execution following the business combination with MiX Telematics evidenced by annual revenue and AEBITDA growth of +10% and +50%, respectively

Revenue Grows 10.2% annually to $75.4 million, driven by unity ecosystem and safety-centric solutions

Cost synergy traction with $8.7 million in annual run-rate savings secured by end of June quarter

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Powerfleet, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIOT), reported its financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2024. This marks the first full quarter post-close of the MiX Telematics Ltd. business combination with prior year comparison numbers adjusted to reflect the pro forma financial performance of the combined businesses.

FIRST QUARTER 2025 HIGHLIGHTS

Total revenue was $75.4 million , up 10.2% year-over-year, driven by the strength of our safety-centric product solutions.

Product revenue rose by 29% year-over-year to $18.7 million , reflecting strong demand for our differentiated product offerings; building our recurring revenue base; and contributing to a 7% expansion in product gross margin.

Excluding the impact of non-cash charges from the amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, gross profit increased by $3.5 million , or 9.0%.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP metric, totaled $13.7 million , a significant 52.2% increase year-over-year, driven by strong topline performance and the realization of initial cost synergies.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

"I'm incredibly proud of the traction we've gained and the significant progress our team has made following the close of the MiX Telematics transaction in early April", said CEO Steve Towe. "The successful execution of our integration strategy is already evident in our strong financial performance this quarter, with a 10% increase in combined revenue and a remarkable 50% rise in adjusted EBITDA compared to the prior year. This reflects our ability to drive radical change without disrupting operations, setting a solid foundation for sustained growth."

"Our strategic rationale behind the MiX transaction was clear: securing scale is critical to distinguishing our combined business from competitors and aligning with market leaders as the core telematics industry rapidly transforms. By leveraging our Unity ecosystem's advanced AI platforms and next-generation data capabilities, we are poised to thrive in a market that increasingly values innovation and agility."

"We are also off to a strong start in achieving our cost synergy commitments, securing $8.7 million in annual savings within the first 90 days. These savings have provided us with the flexibility to make targeted investments in our go-to-market and customer success teams, leading to a 30% increase in our sales force in the coming months. As we continue to work towards our target of $27 million in savings, we remain focused on scaling our operations and driving sustainable growth as we advance toward our goal of rule 40 performance over the next two years."

FIRST QUARTER 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Total revenue for the quarter increased by 10.2% year-over-year to $75.4 million, up from $68.4 million in the same period last year. This growth was largely driven by the continued success of the company's differentiated safety-centric product solutions, with product revenue increasing over 29% to $18.7 million.

Service revenue grew by 5% year-over-year to $56.7 million. This performance highlights the strength of the Unity product strategy and the benefits of operating at scale globally, which helped mitigate the impact of previously disclosed churn in the legacy MiX customer base and macro and geopolitical pressures in certain regions, such as Israel.

Combined gross margin of 52.6% includes a $3.0 million non-cash expense for the amortization of acquisition-related intangibles from the MiX business combination. Excluding this expense, adjusted gross margin was 56.5%, compared to 57.2% in the prior year, with the current period's performance partially affected by a higher proportion of product sales.

Operating expenses for the quarter totaled $57.9 million, including $20.4 million in one-time transaction, restructuring, and accelerated stock-based compensation costs. On an adjusted basis, excluding these one-time costs, operating expenses were $37.5 million and in line with the prior year.

The company reported a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $22.3 million, or $(0.21) per share, compared to $(0.04) in the prior year. However, after adjusting for one-time expenses and the amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, adjusted earnings per share was $0.00 for the current year.

Adjusted EBITDA increased by 52.2% to $13.7 million from $9.0 million in the previous year. This growth was driven by strong topline performance, resulting in a $3.5 million increase in gross margin after accounting for the impact of the amortization of acquisition-related intangibles.

The company ended the quarter with net debt of $108.2 million, comprising $31.4 million in cash and $139.6 million in total debt. After accounting for unsettled transaction costs, pro forma net debt was $114 million versus $110 million at the MiX transaction close date. The $4 million increase in pro forma net debt was primarily driven by an increase in net working capital of $7.0 million that is directly attributable to higher receivables following strong topline performance.

FULL-YEAR 2025 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK

The company is reiterating its updated guidance from the August 6th fireside chat. Full-year 2025 revenue is expected to exceed $300 million, an increase from the initial guidance of approximately $300 million. Adjusted EBITDA is anticipated to exceed $60 million, inclusive of an incremental $5 million in secured exit run-rate cost synergies, compared to its initial guidance of around $60 million.

INVESTOR CONFERENCE CALL

As previously announced, Powerfleet will hold a conference call on Thursday, August 22, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time (5:30 a.m. Pacific time) to discuss results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Management will make prepared remarks followed by a question-and-answer session.

Date: Thursday, August 22, 2024

Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern time (5:30 a.m. Pacific time)

Toll Free: 888-506-0062

International: 973-528-0011

Participant Access Code: 263975

The conference call will be broadcast simultaneously and available for replay here and via the investor section of the company's website at ir.powerfleet.com.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES



To supplement its financial statements presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), Powerfleet provides certain non-GAAP measures of financial performance. These non-GAAP measures include adjusted EBITDA, adjusted gross margin, adjusted operating expenses and adjusted earnings per share. Reference to these non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to results prepared under current accounting standards, but are not a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. These non-GAAP measures are provided to enhance investors' overall understanding of Powerfleet's current financial performance. Specifically, Powerfleet believes the non-GAAP measures provide useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain expenses, gains and losses and fluctuations in currency rates that may not be indicative of its core operating results and business outlook. These non-GAAP measures are not measures of financial performance or liquidity under GAAP and, accordingly, should not be considered as an alternative to net income, gross margin, cash flow from operating activities or earnings per share as an indicator of operating performance or liquidity. Because Powerfleet's method for calculating the non-GAAP measures may differ from other companies' methods, the non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Reconciliation of all non-GAAP measures included in this press release to the most directly comparable GAAP measures can be found in the financial tables included in this press release.

ABOUT POWERFLEET

Powerfleet (Nasdaq: AIOT; JSE: PWR; TASE: PWFL) is a global leader in the artificial intelligence of things (AIoT) software-as-a-service (SaaS) mobile asset industry. With more than 30 years of experience, Powerfleet unifies business operations through the ingestion, harmonization, and integration of data, irrespective of source, and delivers actionable insights to help companies save lives, time, and money. Powerfleet's ethos transcends our data ecosystem and commitment to innovation; our people-centric approach empowers our customers to realize impactful and sustained business improvement. The company is headquartered in New Jersey, United States, with offices around the globe. Explore more at www.powerfleet.com.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Powerfleet's actual results may differ from its expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions.

These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, our expectations with respect to its beliefs, plans, goals, objectives, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions and future performance, as well as anticipated financial impacts of our transaction with MiX Telematics. Forward-looking statements involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause their actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. Most of these factors are outside our control and are difficult to predict. The risks and uncertainties referred to above include, but are not limited to, risks related to: (i) future economic and business conditions, including the conflict between Israel and Hamas; (ii) integration of our and MiX Telematics' businesses and the ability to recognize the anticipated synergies and benefits of the transaction with MiX Telematics; (iii) the loss of any of our key customers or reduction in the purchase of our products by any such customers; (iv) the failure of the markets for our products to continue to develop; (v) the negative effects of the transaction on the market price of our securities; (vi) our inability to adequately protect our intellectual property; (vii) our inability to manage growth; (viii) the effects of competition from a wide variety of local, regional, national and other providers of wireless solutions; (ix) failure to make timely filings of our periodic reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our transition report on Form 10-KT for the period from January 1, 2024 to March 31, 2024 and our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, and (x) such other factors as are set forth in the periodic reports filed by us with the SEC, including but not limited to those described under the heading "Risk Factors" in our annual reports on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and any other filings made with the SEC from time to time, which are available via the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by these forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and except as otherwise required by applicable securities law, we assume no obligation, nor do we intend to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

POWERFLEET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended June 30,

2023

2024

Pro Forma

combined

Consolidated Revenues:





Products $ 14,523

$ 18,738 Services 53,920

56,692 Total revenues 68,443

75,430







Cost of revenues:





Cost of products 10,931

12,751 Cost of services 18,381

23,031 Total cost of revenues 29,312

35,782







Gross profit 39,131

39,648







Operating expenses:





Selling, general and administrative expenses 34,575

54,782 Research and development expenses 3,565

3,101 Total operating expenses 38,140

57,883







Gain/(loss) from operations 991

(18,235)







Interest income 291

304 Interest expense (676)

(2,691) Bargain purchase - Movingdots 283

— Other income, net (709)

(624)







Net gain/(loss) before income taxes 180

(21,246)







Income tax expense (1,836)

(1,053)







Net loss before non-controlling interest (1,656)

(22,299) Non-controlling interest (6)

(13)







Net loss (1,662)

(22,312)







Accretion of preferred stock (1,772)

— Preferred stock dividend (1,128)

(25)







Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (4,562)

$ (22,337)







Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders - basic and diluted $ (0.04)

$ (0.21)







Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted 106,390

107,136

POWERFLEET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except per share data)





March 31, 2024

June 30, 2024



Pro Forma

combined

Consolidated ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 51,091

$ 30,242 Restricted cash

86,104

1,151 Accounts receivables

55,008

60,132 Inventory, net

25,800

25,832 Deferred costs - current

42

24 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

17,784

16,498 Total current assets

235,829

133,879 Fixed assets, net

48,306

49,705 Goodwill

121,713

300,775 Intangible assets, net

40,444

170,093 Right-of-use asset

11,222

10,722 Severance payable fund

3,796

3,760 Deferred tax asset

3,874

3,544 Other assets

19,090

12,435 Total assets

$ 484,274

$ 684,913









LIABILITIES







Current liabilities:







Short-term bank debt and current maturities of long-term debt

$ 22,109

$ 27,604 Accounts payable and accrued expenses

60,763

68,771 Deferred revenue - current

12,236

10,019 Lease liability - current

2,648

2,441 Contingent consideration

—

— Total current liabilities

97,756

108,835 Long-term debt - less current maturities

113,810

111,957 Deferred revenue - less current portion

4,892

4,825 Lease liability - less current portion

8,773

8,555 Accrued severance payable

4,597

4,533 Deferred tax liability

18,669

52,645 Other long-term liabilities

2,980

3,015 Total liabilities

251,477

294,365









Convertible redeemable preferred stock:

90,273

—









STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Preferred stock

—

— Common stock

63,842

1,096 Additional paid-in capital

200,218

578,514 Accumulated deficit

(78,516)

(177,108) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(17,133)

(567) Treasury stock

(25,997)

(11,518)









Total stockholders' equity

142,414

390,417 Non-controlling interest

110

131 Total equity

142,524

390,548









Total liabilities, convertible redeemable preferred stock, and

stockholders' equity

$ 484,274

$ 684,913

POWERFLEET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands)





Three Months Ended June 30,



2023

2024



Pro Forma

combined

Consolidated Cash flows from operating activities







Net loss

$ (1,662)

$ (22,312) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash used in operating activities:







Non-controlling interest

6

13 Gain on bargain purchase

(283)

— Inventory reserve

443

257 Stock based compensation expense

1,092

5,929 Depreciation and amortization

6,334

10,335 Right-of-use assets, non-cash lease expense

660

760 Bad debts expense

1,416

1,993 Deferred income taxes

1,990

1,021 Shares issued for transaction bonuses

—

891 Other non-cash items

1,760

481 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivables

(4,008)

(6,973) Inventories

984

(624) Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(38)

(1,518) Deferred costs

(1,677)

(1,789) Deferred revenue

58

(142) Accounts payable and accrued expenses

(1,991)

4,993 Lease liabilities

(650)

(927) Accrued severance payable, net

88

(2)









Net cash generated by/(used in) operating activities

4,522

(7,615)









Cash flows from investing activities







Acquisition, net of cash assumed

—

27,531 Capitalized software development costs

(2,352)

(2,308) Capital expenditures

(4,582)

(5,586)









Net cash (used in)/provided by investing activities

(6,934)

19,637









Cash flows from financing activities







Repayment of long-term debt

(1,875)

(493) Short-term bank debt, net

2,800

4,161 Purchase of treasury stock upon vesting of restricted stock

(4)

(2,836) Payment of preferred stock dividend and redemption of preferred stock

(1,128)

(90,298) Proceeds from exercise of stock options, net

36

— Cash paid on dividends to affiliates

(1,331)

(4)









Net cash used in financing activities

(1,502)

(89,470)









Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(1,930)

(824) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash

(5,844)

(78,272) Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of the period

55,746

109,664









Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of the period

$ 49,902

$ 31,393









Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash,

beginning of the period







Cash and cash equivalents

54,656

24,354 Restricted cash

1,090

85,310 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of the period

$ 55,746

$ 109,664









Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of

the period







Cash and cash equivalents

48,830

30,242 Restricted cash

1,072

1,151 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of the period

$ 49,902

$ 31,393









Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:







Cash paid for:







Taxes

$ 273

$ 41 Interest

$ 356

$ 3,057









Noncash investing and financing activities:







Common stock issued for transaction bonus

$ —

$ 9

POWERFLEET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO ADJUSTED EBITDA FINANCIAL MEASURES (In thousands)



Three Months Ended June 30,

2023

2024

Pro Forma

combined

Consolidated Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (4,562)

$ (22,337) Non-controlling interest 6

13 Preferred stock dividend and accretion 2,901

25 Interest expense 690

2,916 Other expense, net —

1 Income tax expense 1,836

1,053 Depreciation and amortization 6,334

10,335 Stock-based compensation 1,092

5,929 Foreign Currency Translation 368

108 Restructuring Related Expenses 448

1,198 Gain on Bargain purchase - Movingdots (283)

— Net profit on fixed assets (4)

— Contingent consideration remeasurement (24)

— Acquisition related expenses 223

14,494 Adjusted EBITDA $ 9,025

$ 13,735

POWERFLEET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) FINANCIAL MEASURES (In thousands)



Three Months Ended June 30,

2023

2024

Pro Forma

combined

Consolidated Net loss $ (1,662)

$ (22,312) Incremental Intangible assets amortization expense as a result of MiX

Telematics business combination —

2,995 Stock-based compensation (non-recurring/accelerated cost) —

4,693 Foreign currency translation 368

108 Income tax effect of net foreign exchange gains/(losses) 425

(747) Restructuring related expenses 448

1,198 Income tax effect of restructuring costs (5)

(103) Acquisition related expenses 223

14,494 Non-GAAP net (loss)/income $ (203)

$ 326







Weighted average shares outstanding 106,390

$ 107,136







Non-GAAP net (loss)/income per share - basic (0.002)

$ 0.003

POWERFLEET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES ADJUSTED GROSS PROFIT MARGINS (In thousands)



Three Months Ended June 30,

2023

2024

Pro Forma

combined

Consolidated Revenues:





Products $ 14,523

$ 18,738 Services 53,920

56,692 Total revenues 68,443

75,430







Cost of revenues:





Cost of products 10,931

12,751 Cost of services 18,381

23,031 Total cost of revenues 29,312

35,782







Gross profit 39,131

39,648







Product Margin 24.7 %

32.0 % Service Margin 65.9 %

59.4 % Total Gross profit margin 57.2 %

52.6 %







Incremental Intangible assets amortization expense as a result of MiX

Telematics business combination —

2,995







Product Margin 24.7 %

32.0 % Service Margin 65.9 %

64.7 % Adjusted Total Gross profit margin 57.2 %

56.5 %

POWERFLEET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES ADJUSTED OPERATING EXPENSES (In thousands)



Three Months Ended June 30,

2023

2024

Pro Forma

combined

Consolidated Total operating expenses $ 38,140

$ 57,883 Adjusted for once-off costs





Acquisition related expenses 223

14,494 Stock-based compensation (non-recurring/accelerated cost) —

4,693 Restructuring Related Expenses 448

1,198

$ 671

$ 20,385







Adjusted operating expenses $ 37,469

$ 37,498

POWERFLEET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share data)



Year Ended March 31,

2023

2024

Pro Forma

combined

Consolidated Revenues:





Products $ 70,397

$ 67,665 Services 210,072

219,239 Total revenues 280,469

286,904







Cost of revenues:





Cost of products 51,143

48,316 Cost of services 71,486

79,636 Total cost of revenues 122,629

127,952







Gross profit 157,840

158,952







Operating expenses:





Selling, general and administrative expenses 138,566

151,839 Research and development expenses 13,049

14,793 Total operating expenses 151,615

166,632







Gain/(loss) from operations 6,225

(7,680)







Interest income 1,241

1,480 Interest expense (689)

(4,521) Bargain purchase - Movingdots 7,234

1,800 Other income/(expense), net 1,622

(266)







Net gain/(loss) before income taxes 15,633

(9,187)







Income tax expense (9,749)

(7,014)







Net gain/(loss) before non-controlling interest 5,884

(16,201) Non-controlling interest 2

(50)







Net gain/(loss) 5,886

(16,251)







Accretion of preferred stock (6,210)

(15,480) Preferred stock dividend (4,310)

(4,514)







Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (4,634)

$ (36,245)







Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders - basic and diluted $ (0.04)

$ (0.34)







Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted 106,073

106,894

POWERFLEET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) FINANCIAL MEASURES (In thousands)



Year Ended March 31,

2023

2024

Pro Forma

combined

Consolidated Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (4,634)

$ (36,245) Non-controlling interest (2)

49 Preferred stock dividend and accretion 10,520

19,995 Interest expense 947

3,192 Other expense, net 67

87 Income tax expense 9,749

7,014 Depreciation and amortization 24,072

29,548 Stock-based compensation 5,220

5,214 Foreign Currency Translation (3,191)

1,493 Restructuring Related Expenses 2,445

1,065 Gain on Bargain purchase - Movingdots (7,234)

(1,800) Impairment of long-lived assets 104

139 Net profit on sale of fixed assets (25)

(115) Non-recurring transitional service agreement costs —

482 Contingent consideration remeasurement (504)

(1,299) Acquisition related expenses 1101

14,313 Adjusted EBITDA $ 38,635

$ 43,132

POWERFLEET, INC, AND MiX TELEMATICS Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

Powerfleet Inc

MiX Telematics

Adjustments to

align disclosure

Pro Forma

Consolidated Revenues:













Products $ 11,084

$ 4,140

$ (701)

$ 14,523 Services 21,008

32,211

701

53,920 Total revenues 32,092

36,351

—

68,443















Cost of revenues:













Cost of products 8,550

3,025

(644)

10,931 Cost of services 7,524

10,213

644

18,381 Total cost of revenues 16,074

13,238

—

29,312















Gross profit 16,018

23,113

—

39,131















Operating expenses:













Selling, general and administrative expenses 17,198

17,377

—

34,575 Research and development expenses 2,221

1,344

—

3,565 Total operating expenses 19,419

18,721

—

38,140















(Loss)/gain from operations (3,401)

4,392

—

991















Interest income 22

269

—

291 Interest expense (174)

(502)

—

(676) Bargain purchase - Movingdots 283

—

—

283 Other expense, net —

(709)

—

(709)















Net (loss)/gain before income taxes (3,270)

3,450

—

180















Income tax benefit/(expense) 6

(1,842)

—

(1,836)















Net (loss)/profit before non-controlling interest (3,264)

1,608

—

(1,656) Non-controlling interest (6)

—

—

(6)















Net (loss)/profit (3,270)

1,608

—

(1,662)















Accretion of preferred stock (1,772)

—

—

(1,772) Preferred stock dividend (1,128)

—

—

(1,128)















Net (loss)/profit attributable to common stockholders $ (6,170)

$ 1,608

$ —

$ (4,562)















Net (loss)/profit per share attributable to

common stockholders - basic and diluted $ (0.17)

$ 0.02





$ (0.04)















Weighted average common shares outstanding -

basic and diluted 35,605

70,785





106,390

POWERFLEET, INC, AND MiX TELEMATICS Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands)





March 31, 2024



Powerfleet Inc

MiX Telematics

Pro Forma

Combined ASSETS











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 24,354

$ 26,737

$ 51,091 Restricted cash

85,310

794

86,104 Accounts receivables

30,333

24,675

55,008 Inventory, net

21,658

4,142

25,800 Deferred costs - current

42

—

42 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

8,091

9,693

17,784 Total current assets

169,788

66,041

235,829 Fixed assets, net

12,719

35,587

48,306 Goodwill

83,487

38,226

121,713 Intangible assets, net

19,652

20,792

40,444 Right-of-use asset

7,428

3,794

11,222 Severance payable fund

3,796

—

3,796 Deferred tax asset

2,781

1,093

3,874 Other assets

9,029

10,061

19,090 Total assets

$ 308,680

$ 175,594

$ 484,274













LIABILITIES











Current liabilities:











Short-term bank debt and current maturities of long-term debt

$ 1,951

$ 20,158

$ 22,109 Accounts payable and accrued expenses

34,008

26,755

60,763 Deferred revenue - current

5,842

6,394

12,236 Lease liability - current

1,789

859

2,648 Total current liabilities

43,590

54,166

97,756 Long-term debt - less current maturities

113,810

—

113,810 Deferred revenue - less current portion

4,892

—

4,892 Lease liability - less current portion

5,921

2,852

8,773 Accrued severance payable

4,597

—

4,597 Deferred tax liability

4,465

14,204

18,669 Other long-term liabilities

2,496

484

2,980 Total liabilities

179,771

71,706

251,477













Convertible redeemable preferred stock:

90,273

—

90,273













STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











Preferred stock

—

—

— Common stock

387

63,455

63,842 Additional paid-in capital

202,607

(2,389)

200,218 Accumulated deficit

(154,796)

76,280

(78,516) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(985)

(16,148)

(17,133) Treasury stock

(8,682)

(17,315)

(25,997)













Total stockholders' equity

38,531

103,883

142,414 Non-controlling interest

105

5

110 Total equity

38,636

103,888

142,524













Total liabilities, convertible redeemable preferred stock,

and stockholders' equity

$ 308,680

$ 175,594

$ 484,274

POWERFLEET INC, AND MiX TELEMATICS Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands)





Three Months Ended June 30, 2023



Powerfleet

Inc.

MiX

Telematics

Pro Forma

Combined Cash flows from operating activities











Net loss

$ (3,270)

$ 1,608

$ (1,662) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash used in operating activities:









$ — Non-controlling interest

6

—

6 Gain on bargain purchase

(283)

—

(283) Inventory reserve

373

70

443 Stock based compensation expense

852

240

1,092 Depreciation and amortization

2,322

4,012

6,334 Right-of-use assets, non-cash lease expense

660

—

660 Bad debts expense

598

818

1,416 Deferred income taxes

(24)

2,014

1,990 Other non-cash items

29

1,731

1,760 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:









— Accounts receivables

(668)

(3,340)

(4,008) Inventories

389

595

984 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

344

(382)

(38) Deferred costs

185

(1,862)

(1,677) Deferred revenue

58

—

58 Accounts payable and accrued expenses

(1,466)

(525)

(1,991) Lease liabilities

(650)

—

(650) Accrued severance payable, net

88

—

88













Net cash (used in)/provided by operating activities

(457)

4,979

4,522













Cash flows from investing activities











Capitalized software development costs

(997)

(1,355)

(2,352) Capital expenditures

(966)

(3,616)

(4,582)













Net cash used in investing activities

(1,963)

(4,971)

(6,934)













Cash flows from financing activities











Repayment of long-term debt

(1,329)

(546)

(1,875) Short-term bank debt, net

2,737

63

2,800 Purchase of treasury stock upon vesting of restricted stock

(4)

—

(4) Payment of preferred stock dividend and redemption of preferred stock

(1,128)

—

(1,128) Proceeds from exercise of stock options, net

36

—

36 Cash paid on dividends to affiliates

—

(1,331)

(1,331)













Net cash from/(used in) financing activities

312

(1,814)

(1,502)













Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(943)

(987)

(1,930) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash

(3,051)

(2,793)

(5,844) Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of the period

25,089

30,657

55,746













Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of the period

$ 22,038

$ 27,864

$ 49,902













Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of the

period











Cash and cash equivalents

24,780

29,876

54,656 Restricted cash

309

781

1,090 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of the period

$ 25,089

$ 30,657

$ 55,746













Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of the period











Cash and cash equivalents

21,729

27,101

48,830 Restricted cash

309

763

1,072 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of the period

$ 22,038

$ 27,864

$ 49,902













Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:











Cash paid for:











Taxes

$ 101

$ 172

$ 273 Interest

$ 238

$ 118

$ 356













Noncash investing and financing activities:











Common stock issued for transaction bonus

$ —

$ —

$ —

















POWERFLEET INC, AND MiX TELEMATICS RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO ADJUSTED EBITDA FINANCIAL MEASURES (In thousands)



Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

Powerfleet Inc.

MiX Telematics

Pro Forma

Combined Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (6,170)

$ 1,608

$ (4,562) Non-controlling interest 6

—

6 Preferred stock dividend and accretion 2,901

—

2,901 Interest expense, net 457

233

690 Income tax (benefit)/expense (6)

1,842

1,836 Depreciation and amortization 2,322

4,012

6,334 Stock-based compensation 852

240

1,092 Foreign Currency Translation (362)

730

368 Restructuring Related Expenses 425

23

448 Gain on Bargain purchase - Movingdots (283)

—

(283) Net profit on sale of fixed assets —

(4)

(4) Contingent consideration remeasurement —

(24)

(24) Acquisition related expenses 223

0

223 Adjusted EBITDA $ 365

$ 8,660

$ 9,025

POWERFLEET, INC. AND MIX TELEMATICS RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) FINANCIAL MEASURES (In thousands)



Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

Powerfleet Inc.

MiX Telematics

Pro Forma

Combined Net (loss)/income $ (3,270)

$ 1,608

$ (1,662) Foreign currency translation (362)

730

368 Income tax effect of net foreign exchange (losses)/gains —

425

425 Restructuring related expenses 425

23

448 Income tax effect of restructuring costs —

(5)

(5) Acquisition related expenses 223

—

223 Non-GAAP net (loss)/income $ (2,984)

$ 2,781

$ (203)











Weighted average shares outstanding 35,605

70,785

106,390











Non-GAAP net (loss)/income per share - basic $ (0.084)

$ 0.039

$ (0.002)













POWERFLEET, INC, AND MiX TELEMATICS Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share data)



Year Ended March 31, 2023

Powerfleet Inc

MiX Telematics

Adjustments to

align disclosure

Pro Forma

Combined Revenues:













Products $ 54,934

$ 18,337

$ (2,874)

$ 70,397 Services 80,542

126,656

2,874

210,072 Total revenues 135,476

144,993

—

280,469















Cost of revenues:













Cost of products 39,660

14,054

(2,571)

51,143 Cost of services 28,842

40,073

2,571

71,486 Total cost of revenues 68,502

54,127

—

122,629















Gross profit 66,974

90,866

—

157,840















Operating expenses:













Selling, general and administrative expenses 64,856

73,710

—

138,566 Research and development expenses 7,458

5,591

—

13,049 Total operating expenses 72,314

79,301

—

151,615















(Loss)/income from operations (5,340)

11,565

—

6,225















Interest income 82

1,159

—

1,241 Interest expense 757

(1,446)

—

(689) Bargain purchase - Movingdots 7,234

—

—

7,234 Other income, net (67)

1,689

—

1,622















Net income before income taxes 2,666

12,967

—

15,633















Income tax expense (1,304)

(8,445)

—

(9,749)















Net loss before non-controlling interest 1,362

4,522

—

5,884 Non-controlling interest 2

—

—

2















Net income 1,364

4,522

—

5,886















Accretion of preferred stock (6,210)

—

—

(6,210) Preferred stock dividend (4,310)

—

—

(4,310)















Net (loss)/income attributable to common stockholders $ (9,156)

$ 4,522

$ —

$ (4,634)















Net (loss)/income per share attributable to

common stockholders - basic and diluted $ (0.26)

$ 0.06

$ —

$ (0.04)















Weighted average common shares outstanding -

basic and diluted 35,548

70,525

—

106,073

POWERFLEET, INC, AND MiX TELEMATICS Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share data)



Year Ended March 31, 2024

Powerfleet Inc

MiX Telematics

Adjustments to

align disclosure

Pro Forma

Combined Revenues:













Products $ 49,313

$ 21,600

$ (3,248)

$ 67,665 Services 85,311

130,680

3,248

219,239 Total revenues 134,624

152,280

—

286,904















Cost of revenues:













Cost of products 36,916

14,628

(3,228)

48,316 Cost of services 31,003

45,405

3,228

79,636 Total cost of revenues 67,919

60,033

—

127,952















Gross profit 66,705

92,247

—

158,952















Operating expenses:













Selling, general and administrative expenses 76,144

75,695

—

151,839 Research and development expenses 8,675

6,118

—

14,793 Total operating expenses 84,819

81,813

—

166,632















(Loss)/income from operations (18,114)

10,434

—

(7,680)















Interest income 338

1,142

—

1,480 Interest expense (2,174)

(2,347)

—

(4,521) Bargain purchase - Movingdots 1,800

—

—

1,800 Other income, net (87)

(179)

—

(266)















Net (loss)/income before income taxes (18,237)

9,050

—

(9,187)















Income tax expense (549)

(6,465)

—

(7,014)















Net (loss)/income before non-controlling interest (18,786)

2,585

—

(16,201) Non-controlling interest (50)

—

—

(50)















Net (loss)/income (18,836)

2,585

—

(16,251)















Accretion of preferred stock (15,480)

—

—

(15,480) Preferred stock dividend (4,514)

—

—

(4,514)















Net (loss)/income attributable to common stockholders $ (38,830)

$ 2,585

$ —

$ (36,245)















Net (loss)/income per share attributable to

common stockholders - basic and diluted $ (1.08)

$ 0.04





$ (0.34)















Weighted average common shares outstanding -

basic and diluted 35,813

71,081





106,894

POWERFLEET INC, AND MiX TELEMATICS RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO ADJUSTED EBITDA FINANCIAL MEASURES (In thousands)



Year Ended March 31, 2023

Powerfleet Inc.

MiX Telematics

Pro Forma

Combined Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (9,156)

$ 4,522

$ (4,634) Non-controlling interest (2)

—

(2) Preferred stock dividend and accretion 10,520

—

10,520 Interest expense, net 660

287

947 Other expense, net 67

—

67 Income tax expense 1,304

8,445

9,749 Depreciation and amortization 8,463

15,609

24,072 Stock-based compensation 4,718

502

5,220 Foreign Currency Translation (2,081)

(1,110)

(3,191) Restructuring Related Expenses 1,423

1,022

2,445 Gain on Bargain purchase - Movingdots (7,234)

—

(7,234) Impairment of long-lived assets —

104

104 Net profit on sale of fixed assets —

(25)

(25) Contingent consideration remeasurement —

(504)

(504) Acquisition related expenses 317

784

1,101 Adjusted EBITDA $ 8,999

$ 29,636

$ 38,635



Year Ended March 31, 2024

Powerfleet Inc.

MiX Telematics

Pro Forma

Combined Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (38,830)

$ 2,585

$ (36,245) Non-controlling interest 49

—

49 Preferred stock dividend and accretion 19,995

—

19,995 Interest expense, net 1,987

1,205

3,192 Other expense, net 87

—

87 Income tax expense 549

6,465

7,014 Depreciation and amortization 9,098

20,450

29,548 Stock-based compensation 4,104

1,110

5,214 Foreign Currency Translation (248)

1,741

1,493 Restructuring Related Expenses 1,035

30

1,065 Gain on Bargain purchase - Movingdots (1,800)

—

(1,800) Impairment of long-lived assets —

139

139 Net profit on sale of fixed assets —

(115)

(115) Non-recurring transitional service agreement costs —

482

482 Contingent consideration remeasurement —

(1,299)

(1,299) Acquisition related expenses 11218

3095

14,313 Adjusted EBITDA $ 7,244

$ 35,888

$ 43,132

