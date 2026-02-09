Powerfleet Secures Major Public Sector Contract for South Africa Government Fleets

Asset Estate in Excess of 100,000 Vehicles

Significantly Expands Powerfleet's Partnership with MTN

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Powerfleet, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIOT), a provider of AIoT SaaS solutions for mobile asset management, today announced it has been awarded a milestone public sector contract to deliver integrated video intelligence and real-time fleet visibility services for an extensive range of South African government departments overseeing more than 100,000 vehicles.

The agreement is anticipated to represent a major deployment in the company's history and is expected to generate material recurring SaaS and services revenue over a minimum five-year term following phased implementation. Preliminary department enrolments are highly encouraging and ahead of initial internal expectations.

The contract also expands Powerfleet's existing partnership with MTN, supporting nationwide delivery through secure connectivity and managed network infrastructure.

"This award is highly meaningful for Powerfleet and reflects the increasing scale at which public sector organizations are adopting data-driven fleet technologies in partnership with tier one providers," said Steve Towe, Chief Executive Officer of Powerfleet. "Programs of this size typically anchor long-duration customer relationships and create a foundation for additional software and analytics adoption over time."

Tumi Chamayou, Chief Enterprise Business Officer at MTN, said, "Our collaboration with Powerfleet supports the rollout of secure, enterprise-grade connectivity for large public sector operations and advances the modernization of critical transport infrastructure."

Financial terms were not disclosed. Deployment is expected to begin mid calendar year, with revenue commencing upon installation and scaling as subscribers are brought onto the platform.

ABOUT POWERFLEET

Powerfleet (Nasdaq: AIOT; JSE: PWR) is a global leader in the artificial intelligence of things (AIoT) software-as-a-service (SaaS) mobile asset industry. With more than 30 years of experience, Powerfleet unifies business operations through the ingestion, harmonization, and integration of data, irrespective of source, and delivers actionable insights to help companies save lives, time, and money. Powerfleet's ethos transcends our data ecosystem and commitment to innovation; our people-centric approach empowers our customers to realize impactful and sustained business improvement. The company is headquartered in New Jersey, United States, with offices around the globe. Explore more at www.powerfleet.com. Powerfleet has a primary listing on The Nasdaq Global Market and a secondary listing on the Main Board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE).

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Powerfleet's actual results may differ from its expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions.

These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, our expectations with respect to our beliefs, plans, goals, objectives, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions and future performance, as well as anticipated financial impacts of the business combination with MiX Telematics and the acquisition of Fleet Complete. Forward-looking statements involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. Most of these factors are outside our control and are difficult to predict. The risks and uncertainties referred to above include, but are not limited to, risks related to: (i) our ability to realize all of the anticipated benefits of the business combination with MiX Telematics and the acquisition of Fleet Complete, and the potential challenges associated with the ongoing integration of the businesses; (ii) global economic conditions as well as exposure to political, trade and geographic risks, including tariffs and the conflict in the Middle East; (iii) disruptions or limitations in our supply chain, particularly with respect to key components; (iv) technological changes or product developments that may be more complex, costly, or less effective than expected; (v) cybersecurity risks and our ability to protect our information technology systems from breaches; (vi) our inability to adequately protect our intellectual property; (vii) competitive pressures from a broad range of local, regional, national and other providers of wireless solutions; (viii) our ability to effectively navigate the international political, economic and geographic landscape; (ix) changes in applicable laws and regulations or changes in generally accepted accounting policies, rules and practices; and (x) such other factors as are set forth in the periodic reports filed by us with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including but not limited to those described under the heading "Risk Factors" in our annual reports on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and any other filings made with the SEC from time to time, which are available via the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by these forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and except as otherwise required by applicable securities law, we assume no obligation, nor do we intend to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

