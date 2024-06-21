Powerfleet to attend Northland Capital Markets Growth Conference 2024

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Powerfleet, Inc. (Nasdaq: PWFL) a global leader in the artificial intelligence of things (AIoT) software-as-a-service (SaaS) mobile asset industry, today announced that management is scheduled to meet with investors to discuss how Powerfleet is driving meaningful business change for its customers and underpinning their digital transformation at the Northland Capital Markets Growth Conference on Tuesday, June 25, 2024. The link to the investor presentation will be available by visiting Powerfleet's website at https://ir.powerfleet.com/events-presentations/presentations.

ABOUT POWERFLEET

Powerfleet (Nasdaq: PWFL; JSE: PWR; TASE: PWFL) is a global leader in the artificial intelligence of things (AIoT) software-as-a-service (SaaS) mobile asset industry. With more than 30 years of experience, Powerfleet unifies business operations through the ingestion, harmonization, and integration of data, irrespective of source, and delivers actionable insights to help companies save lives, time, and money. Powerfleet's ethos transcends our data ecosystem and commitment to innovation; our people-centric approach empowers our customers to realize impactful and sustained business improvement. The company is headquartered in New Jersey, United States, with offices around the globe. Explore more at www.powerfleet.com.

Powerfleet Investor Contacts

Carolyn Capaccio and Jody Burfening

LHA Investor Relations

[email protected]

Powerfleet Media Contact

Andrea Hayton

[email protected]

+1 (610) 401-1999

