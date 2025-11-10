Powerfleet Wins Frost & Sullivan 2025 North America Product Leadership Award

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Powerfleet, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIOT), a global leader in the artificial intelligence of things (AIoT) software-as-a-service (SaaS) mobile asset industry, today announced it has received the Frost & Sullivan 2025 North America Product Leadership Award for its Unity platform, recognizing outstanding innovation and impact in the connected vehicle market.

"Frost & Sullivan's Product Leadership Recognition is its top honor and recognizes Powerfleet's visionary innovation, market-leading performance, and unmatched customer care," said Michael DeSalles, Principal Analyst with Frost & Sullivan.

"This award reinforces the strength of our Unity platform as a category-defining solution for AI-powered, enterprise-grade data intelligence," said Steve Towe, CEO of Powerfleet. "We're proud to be recognized by Frost & Sullivan and remain focused on delivering measurable outcomes in safety, compliance, sustainability, and operational performance for our customers."

Frost & Sullivan lauded Unity's ability to unify fragmented data sources across on-site and on-road operations into a single pane of glass, enabling enterprises to make faster, smarter decisions across their whole data estate using predictive AI-driven insights.

The award also recognized Powerfleet's commitment to unifying customer operations through deep integration, modular AI-powered SaaS deployment, and measurable ROI across high-value industries such as manufacturing, automotive, food & beverage, transportation, logistics, construction, and field services.

Industry Recognition for Platform Differentiation

Frost & Sullivan stated that Powerfleet's Unity platform particularly stood out for its:

Device-agnostic architecture that ingests and harmonizes data from any vehicle or asset

AI-powered safety, sustainability, and utilization modules delivering real-time, actionable insights

Enterprise-grade unified operations integrations with leading ERP, TMS, and compliance systems

Scalable design enabling fast deployment and rapid outcomes across global operations

Frost & Sullivan's evaluation recognized Powerfleet's position as the market leader in the transition from traditional telematics to a unified AIoT ecosystem built for high-performance digitally connected operations.

About Powerfleet

Powerfleet (Nasdaq: AIOT) is a global leader in AI-powered data solutions that optimize mobile asset performance, safety, and sustainability. Powerfleet Unity's cloud-based applications leverage advanced AI, machine learning, and IoT connectivity to provide mission-critical insights across industrial, logistics, and transportation sectors. Serving 48,000 customers across 120 countries, Powerfleet empowers businesses with data-driven intelligence to enhance safety, efficiency, and workforce productivity.

