PowerFluence Announces formation of MuleSoft Center of Excellence and New Practice Leadership

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PowerFluence, a Digital and IT services firm, announced today that Lance Prais, formerly heading up Prais Consulting, has joined the firm to start up their MuleSoft CoE and take over leadership of the MuleSoft practice.

"Our research shows that businesses are struggling with how to scale technologies and integrate applications to deliver business value. Bringing Lance on is going to allow us to focus on our MuleSoft practice and really accelerate the growth. With his deep expertise, management background, and client relationships we are expecting a lot of exciting things happening in the MuleSoft space," said Dileep Srinivasan, CEO and Founding Partner of PowerFluence.

Lance has an extensive background in integration platforms, with a focus on MuleSoft. Lance is a certified Integration consultant with extensive architect/hands-on experience in both API management and Data integration procedures. He has extensive experience with a wide variety of integration tools and is an expert at architecting and developing IPAAS solutions.

"PowerFluence's reputation for excellence and global experience will enable us to accelerate our client's integration needs – from setting up the integration strategy to flawless and agile execution using prebuilt APIs, connectors, templates, and other integration assets, said Lance. "I am excited to become part of one of the most exciting companies in the field of Digital Solutions and Salesforce services and look forward to growing the MuleSoft practice to become the leader in the industry."

"Expanding our MuleSoft practice has been one of our primary goals at PowerFluence and bringing Lance on board will give us the leadership and deep expertise to really propel us forward," said Peter Grambs, President.

PowerFluence, located in Somerset, NJ, is a provider of Digital and IT services and solutions. They specialize in digital transformation consulting and digital technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, Big Data and Cloud. In addition, they have a Salesforce.com practice providing consulting and implementation services across the Salesforce.com ecosystem . Their management team comes from a strong background of senior positions at Booz Allen, Cognizant, and Atos.

