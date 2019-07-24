PowerFluence Announces Investment and Partnership with Quintrix

NEW YORK, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PowerFluence, an IT services firm, announced today that they have agreed to partner with and invest in Quintrix, a leading edge IT recruiting/training/staffing agency.

"This will be a great addition to our offerings," said Dileep Srinivasan, Founding Partner of PowerFluence. "With our market access and their unique approach to meeting the IT skills gap amongst large enterprises, we see a great opportunity."

Quintrix has developed a unique approach to meeting hard-to-fill IT staffing requirements. At their cost, they train IT professionals in the unique requirements for their enterprise customers, providing skilled resources within 90 days of the request. Their model is all domestically based, recruiting and training US citizens or Green Card holders.

"I am very excited to be joining up with PowerFluence," said Krishna Kumar, Quintrix Managing Director. "Our unique staffing model is a great complement to PowerFluence's high tech offerings around digital, AI, and Salesforce.com sharing the same target market of mid-sized to large scale enterprises."

"We see a great potential for this in today's marketplace," said Peter Grambs, President, PowerFluence. "So many companies are struggling to fill their high tech roles, spending a lot of money and resources, and still not getting the right folks. Quintrix solves this problem by creating new enterprise-ready talent and has an established track record that shows this model works."

PowerFluence, located in Somerset, NJ, is a provider of IT services and solutions. They specialize in digital transformation consulting and digital technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, Big Data and Cloud. In addition, they have a Salesforce.com practice providing consulting and implementation services across the Salesforce.com ecosystem. Their management team comes from a strong background of senior positions at Booz Allen, Cognizant, and Atos.

Peter Grambs

President

peter.grambs@PowerFluence.com

www.PowerFluence.com

SOURCE PowerFluence

Related Links

http://www.PowerFluence.com

