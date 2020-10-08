PowerFluence Announces Launch of Powerful platform implementation accelerator: Mule-In-A-Box

The Mule-In-A-Box offering comes in three 'boxes.' Bronze, Silver and Gold. Each has a defined quantity of MuleSoft Certified architect and developer hours, API's and documentation at price points that start as low as $19,995. By 'boxing' up these capabilities and deliverables, the decision and implementation processes can be more streamlined and standardized, drawing on a library of pre-built APIs, with a consequent reduction in time and cost.

"The average enterprise has data in nearly 900 applications and only one-third are integrated, leading to disconnected customer experiences across channels. Through its partnership with MuleSoft, PowerFluence is allowing its customers to unlock business capabilities and build application networks that accelerate the speed of IT delivery, increase organizational agility and enable innovation at scale," said Brent Hayward, senior vice president of global channels and alliances, MuleSoft. "We're pleased to welcome PowerFluence into MuleSoft's partner ecosystem and look forward to working together to help our mutual customers deliver connected customer experiences."

"We see this as a real game changer for our MuleSoft practice," said Peter Grambs, President, PowerFluence. "API-led connectivity capabilities are one of the most sought after IT solutions in the market right now. But they can be complex and sometimes hard for the business to wrap their heads around. By offering 'Mule-In-A Box' we take that complexity out allowing our customers to focus on the solution and getting capabilities up and running quickly."

About PowerFluence

PowerFluence, located in Somerset, NJ, is an integration services company, focused on Salesforce and Mulesoft services, powered by an API led integration strategy.

They specialize in enterprise Integration through Digital Technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Big Data and Cloud. In addition, to providing consulting and implementation services across the Salesforce.com ecosystem they have a specialized Center for Integration and Enablement (CIE) center that houses best practices and provides a Train-to-Hire service. Their management team comes from a strong background of senior positions at Booz Allen, Cognizant, and Atos.

About Anypoint Platform

MuleSoft's Anypoint Platform™ is the world's #1 integration and API platform. It uniquely allows organizations to use API-led connectivity to unlock their data, empower their business with productized APIs, and create connected experiences, faster. Anypoint Platform is the only solution that offers a single, unified platform for iPaaS and full lifecycle API management, both on-premises and in the cloud.

MuleSoft is a registered trademark of MuleSoft, Inc., a Salesforce company. All other marks are those of respective owners.

Peter Grambs

President

[email protected]

www.PowerFluence.com

SOURCE PowerFluence

Related Links

www.powerfluence.com

