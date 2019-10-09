PowerFluence Announces New Board Member Sonali Hazarika

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PowerFluence, an IT services firm, announced today that Sonali Hazarika, Associate Professor in the Bert W. Wasserman Department of Economics and Finance and Academic Director of the Executive MS in Finance program at the Zicklin School of Business, Baruch College, City University of New York (CUNY) will be joining their Board of Advisors.

"Sonali will bring amazing perspective and insight to our Board of Advisors and with her addition we really have a world class group of people that we can tap into for strategic guidance as we grow Powerfluence," said Dileep Srinivasan, Founding Partner of PowerFluence.

Professor Hazarika's diverse research interests cover areas of corporate governance, earnings management, market microstructure, syndicated bank loans and mutual funds. Her research has been published in leading finance and management journals. Prior to earning her Ph.D., Sonali worked in the Economic Consulting Division of Tata Consultancy Services in Delhi, India. Professor Hazarika holds an MA in Economics from Delhi School of Economics and a Ph.D. in Finance from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

"We have chosen our board members to reflect diversity in both gender and industry. Sonali represents both the finance as well as the education industry and will bring a unique and insightful perspective to our discussions," said Peter Grambs, President.

PowerFluence, located in Somerset, NJ, is a provider of IT services and solutions. They specialize in digital transformation consulting and digital technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, Big Data and Cloud. In addition, they have a Salesforce.com practice providing consulting and implementation services across the Salesforce.com ecosystem. Their management team comes from a strong background of senior positions at Booz Allen, Cognizant, and Atos.

