PowerFuel Damas™ Celebrates Three Years of Social Impact and Global Business Growth

Brazilian native co-founders' innovative enterprise continues to prove success through business and community empowerment

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The women-led and internationally recognized social enterprise, PowerFuel Damas ™, celebrated their third year anniversary in San Diego, California. The event took place on Tuesday, October 18 at the restaurant Coco Maya where co-founders Danielle Vantini and Mayra Brito celebrated three years of economic growth, social impact, and expanding their international community of members from 26 countries. A crowd of entrepreneurs, leaders, and investors attended the celebration, which featured speakers, a music performance, local vendors, and a unique partnership to raise funds for anti-human trafficking local non-profit, Girls Rising Above Child Exploitation (G.R.A.C.E.) with 30% of the sold-out event's profits.

Danielle Vantini and Mayra Brito, co-founders and co-CEOs of PowerFuel Damas™ (Photo: Renata Guzman Photography) PowerFuel Damas™ Cocktails & Connections: Celebrating 3 Years of Social Impact at CocoMaya, San Diego, California.

"I'm proud to say that our company's global growth is a result of extreme resilience, work ethic, mental fortitude, and continuous hard work," said Danielle Vantini, Co-founder of PowerFuel Damas™.

"We are very grateful for our community support, and we are excited to teach more Damas how to take back their power and live the abundant life they deserve." said Mayra Brito, Co-founder of PowerFuel Damas™.

In the last three years, and despite a global pandemic, the co-founders have successfully established their international business, which now has teams in Brazil, USA and Costa Rica. They secure multilingual marketing services for clients and content production in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

Since 2019, PowerFuel Damas™ has grown a network of over 1,600 people through a unique and innovative business model of two divisions: a Global Marketing Agency & International Community to empower women. PowerFuel Damas™ directly supports the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goal Number 5 - achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls.

The event also featured special guest speaker and business mogul Dr. Silvia Mah, who has been the Damas mentor and advisor since 2020.

"This organization is built on trust and relationships that are deeply rooted in equality, so post pandemic, when women are feeling less connected, this was a perfect opportunity to scale, providing resources, network and hope in a time of high volatility," said Dr. Silvia Mah, managing partner of Stella Impact Capital , who has also secured $71 million in funding for women-led startups. "They have done this by implementing strategic plans, executing on marketing deliverables for companies who care about the triple bottom line, a sustainable framework, scaling profit, people and planet. PowerFuel Damas™ have found their stride in connecting impact, image and investments."

As PowerFuel Damas™ looks to the future, plans are already in the works to release a global, digital university for entrepreneurs and leaders, online courses and expand their already highly diverse international network, among other projects.

Sponsors and supporters of the event included Coco Maya by Ms. B's , Refix , ArteMoss Walls , Bold & Brave Silk .

The first social enterprise for-profit that includes a Global Marketing Agency and an International Community to empower women. Specialized in B2B and B2C segments, identifies market trends and customer needs, while developing highly-targeted and engaging marketing campaigns.

