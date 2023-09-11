Powerfuel Damas™ Enterprise Kicks-Off 4th Year Anniversary with Launch of PowerFuel House of Damas™ and United Nations Recognition

Brazilian co-founders are scaling their impact launching an international platform, fostering a community-driven ecosystem to empower women in business worldwide.

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The internationally recognized social enterprise, Powerfuel Damas™, celebrated their fourth year anniversary in San Diego, California, on August 24 at Cielo Rooftop Lounge in the Gaslamp Quarter, the main sponsor. During the event, co-founders Danielle Vantini and Mayra Brito Haas announced the launch of their newest initiative, PowerFuel House of Damas, a global platform for women designed to offer exceptional opportunities to network, connect, collaborate, learn, and grow from anywhere.

"You cannot go anywhere with competition, but you can go everywhere with community," remarks Vantini, capturing the core of the platform.

Designed for women with a commitment to personal and business growth, the platform will be a vibrant hub uniting leaders and entrepreneurs worldwide through a highly curated global ecosystem. Its core focus lies in fostering a dynamic community geared towards networking, collaborative achievements, dream execution, and social impact.

"We're handing women the blueprint, the keys, and the confidence to walk through doors of opportunity," Brito states.

Application and acceptance are prerequisites to this exclusive circle. More information here.

PowerFuel Damas' fourth year anniversary also celebrated a new milestone, the exceptional recognition by the U.N. Women and the U.N. Global Compact's as a pivotal stakeholder in the global mission to achieve gender equality and women's empowerment.

The gathering boasted 76 attendees, a mix of entrepreneurs, professionals, and community leaders.

Ana Serrano, founder of Las Valientes, the first non-profit recipient of a free workshop donated by PowerFuel House of Damas, was the event's keynote speaker. 20% of ticket sales was also dedicated to Las Valientes.

"I am excited about this transformative workshop. Their dedication to raising awareness and resources for victims of domestic violence is truly impactful," Serrano emphasized. "This initiative is a game-changer for the women we serve, inspiring them to break free and achieve their dreams."

The event also features guest speaker, Mariel Vargas, MBA who graced the stage with "A Microsoft Spotlight Talk: The Power of Networking."

"The power of being a Powerfuel Dama is immeasurable," said Mariel Vargas, Customer Success Manager at Microsoft."Surrounding myself with strong, like-minded women has been the most profound investment in my growth."

Main event sponsors included: Babe Kombucha, Melograno Cocktails, Medicine of earth, B Jeweled Sd, San Diego Cristal & jewelry.

About PowerFuel Damas:

Since 2019, Powerfuel Damas™ has a unique business model, uniting a Global Marketing Agency, which is a proud partner of both Google and Meta, and an International Community that includes a Community-Driven Ecosystem Platform - PowerFuel House of Damas™. Based on supporting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 5, gender equality, they've held 16 meetings, benefiting women-centric causes, nurturing businesses, impacting over 2,550 women worldwide. As a pioneering United Nations-Recognized for-profit social enterprise, PowerFuel Damas™ excels in both B2B and B2C sectors. They design ROI-focused marketing campaigns and simultaneously connect ambitious women, empowering them to network and achieve both personal and professional success.

