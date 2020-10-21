Powerful analytics paired with robust satellite imagery: Aspectum and Planet enter into a partnership

Planet is the leading provider of global, near-daily satellite imagery data and insights that pilots the world's largest active fleet of Earth-imaging satellites. The company provides a wide array of imagery and analytic solutions available through Planet Explorer. Planet's mission lies in better understanding the daily changes of the Earth and making them both accessible and actionable. The company prides itself on providing insights in near real-time, approach to agile aerospace, and cutting-edge solutions for complete geospatial data and analytics.

"We are pleased to have Aspectrum join Planet's dynamic partner network and look forward to providing data rich imagery together to help inform client decisions when they need it most" states Planet's EMEA Channels Director Jason Jones.

The partnership between Aspectum and Planet is intended to provide organizations with full reports on rich geospatial data and satellite imagery. All a client has to do is request a report on any object in any location. Combining satellite data from Planet and the processing capabilities from EOS, they will get the needed data in their account with visualization, widgets, and insights derived from the detected changes. Additionally, Aspectum enriches post-processing analytics with location intelligence such as calculating the efficient AOI to estimate the necessary volume of satellite data.

Artem Berehovyi, CBDO at Aspectum, says: "By accessing satellite imagery from Planet and data analysis from EOS and Aspectum, our clients will have a comprehensive, nuanced understanding of the monitored locations and receive a powerful, reliable, and convenient business intelligence tool to study insights in real-time and make well-informed decisions. They can monitor change detection of environmental and industrial objects, land use, gain situational awareness during emergencies, monitor and audit urban development, follow forestry management and the like."

Aspectum is a California-based company focused on providing high-quality visualization and powerful analytics for business outcomes. It offers digital solutions for improved data visualization through geographic information systems. Aspectum partners with leading companies across industries in North America and Europe for enhanced mapping that makes data more available and valuable.

