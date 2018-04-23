Powerful: Beyond High Protein Foods

In tune with the new consumer values of meaning and purpose, Powerful deepens its meaning beyond high-protein products with inspirational quotes. The Powerful People campaign, features several profiles of everyday heroes from all walks of life who have meaningfully contributed to their communities and society at large. All these Powerful People leverage a mind-body connection to empower others.

"We launched Powerful, to fill the market void of great tasting, high-protein products made with natural ingredients that consumers with active lifestyles were seeking," Says Carlos Ramirez, Powerful CEO and founder. "Now we add inspiration to get active and become a better version of your already-strong self."

For Ramirez, who leads a multimillion dollar business with triple digits year-on-year growth, branding is personal. "Powerful People inspire us, me, to push ourselves and give our best to society."

Although he is reluctant to admit it, Ramirez himself might embody a Powerful People. He came from his native Venezuela to transform his physical and mental strength into tough entrepreneurial spirit and devoted love for his wife and two boys. "We are proud of him as a business leader, as an immigrant...that's Powerful," said Alejo Chouela, one of the company's angel investors.

The Powerful People includes videos, bios and content from bullied overweight teens turned onto elite athletes, non-profit leaders such as Crossfit Garfield PD and Miami is Kind, and immigrants who paved unconventional roads to meaningful lives.

