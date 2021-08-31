Powerful Debris Management In A Compact Frame

While the 35.5" overall width of the FB1000 is compact, it does not sacrifice power. Its Vanguard ® V-Twin engine delivers 18hp* of reliable power. Coupled with a large horizontal impeller, the stand-on blower can provide 3500 CFM and 150+mph of hands-free debris cleaning power at ground speeds of up to eight mph.

"Landscapers have told us that they needed a stand-on blower with a smaller footprint for some jobs, and the FB1000 delivers," said Kody Van Sistine, Ferris brand manager. "It's a perfect addition to any growing lawn care or groundskeeping fleet and is packed with features to drive productivity and ensure operator comfort."

Other features of the FB1000 include:

Patented foot-driven airflow direction control allows operators to keep their hands on the operating controls and maintain productivity.

A fold-up operator platform is isolated from bumps through polymer platform bumpers making for a more comfortable operating experience.

The 20 x 8-8 drive tires optimize stability and traction, while the flat-free front caster tires deliver reliable performance on all types of terrain.

Ergonomic steering controls and simple choke and throttle controls, plus a key-operated start, make the FB1000 intuitive to operate.

The FB1000 Hurricane is available through local Ferris Dealers starting this month with an MSRP of just over $9,000. It joins Ferris Mowers' two other larger stand-on blowers in the Hurricane line, the FB2000 and FB3000, as well as a complete line of spreader/sprayers and time-saving commercial lawnmowers.

For more information on the Ferris FB1000 Hurricane, visit www.FerrisMowers.com.

* All power levels are stated gross horsepower at 3600 RPM per SAE J1940 as rated by Briggs & Stratton.

About Briggs & Stratton

Briggs & Stratton, headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is focused on providing power to get work done and make people's lives better. Briggs & Stratton is the world's largest producer of gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment, and is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of commercial lithium-ion batteries, power generation, pressure washer, lawn and garden, turf care and job site products through its Briggs & Stratton®, Simplicity®, Snapper®, Ferris®, Vanguard®, Allmand®, Billy Goat®, Murray®, Branco® and Victa® brands. Briggs & Stratton products are designed, manufactured, marketed and serviced in over 100 countries on six continents. For additional information, please visit www.basco.com and www.briggsandstratton.com.

