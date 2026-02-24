Powerful Documentary HOMELESS Begins Streaming April 24

Award winning director Valerio Zanoli and the National Coalition for the Homeless release powerful documentary to shine a light on the global homelessness crisis

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The documentary HOMELESS, directed by award-winning director Valerio Zanoli and released in collaboration with the National Coalition for the Homeless, will be available on Amazon, Hoopla, and Plex with additional platforms to follow on April 24, making the powerful and timely film accessible to audiences worldwide.

HOMELESS Begins Streaming April 24th.

More than a documentary, HOMELESS is a call to action. The film humanizes people experiencing homelessness by giving them a platform to share their stories, dreams, and struggles, while challenging long-held stereotypes and reframing homelessness as a humanitarian emergency that demands compassion, urgency, and collective solutions.

Filmed in Las Vegas – where the stark contrast between luxury and extreme housing insecurity is impossible to ignore – HOMELESS explores the root causes and devastating impact of homelessness through deeply personal storytelling and expert insight. While the city serves as a focal point, the film underscores that homelessness is a global crisis, affecting more than 100 million people worldwide and over 700,000 individuals in the United States on any given night.

The documentary has received widespread praise from homelessness organizations, journalists, and global institutions. HOMELESS premiered at the World Urban Forum, convened by the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat), and has since been described as "impactful, emotional, human" by the National Coalition for the Homeless and "a very powerful documentary" by the United Nations Human Settlements Programme.

The film features interviews with leaders and advocates from organizations including the National Coalition for the Homeless, Nevada Homeless Alliance, Nevada Housing Coalition, and the ACLU of Nevada. UN-Habitat has embraced HOMELESS as a tool to support its World Urban Campaign and #HousingMatters initiative, amplifying the urgent need for safe and affordable housing for all.

"This film makes it clear that homelessness is not an individual shortcoming, but the result of broken systems and failed policies," said Donald Whitehead, Executive Director of the National Coalition for the Homeless. "HOMELESS calls on all of us to recognize our shared responsibility and to act with urgency and humanity."

Adding to the film's emotional resonance is the original song "One World One Home," performed by world-renowned singer Bonnie Tyler in collaboration with the Dallas Street Choir. The song, written by Zanoli, is featured in the documentary's soundtrack and reflects the film's core message of unity, dignity, and shared humanity.

Over the past two decades, Zanoli has built a career at the intersection of cinema and social impact, creating films that raise awareness and funds for critical causes. HOMELESS is part of his ongoing initiative, Let's Make a Difference, and all profits from the documentary's distribution and original music will be used to help secure affordable housing for underprivileged families.

"Too often, homelessness is discussed in numbers or headlines, not in human terms," said Valerio Zanoli, director of HOMELESS. "This film is about restoring dignity and visibility to people who are too often ignored. If we allow ourselves to truly see one another, change becomes possible."

HOMELESS, which is distributed by Buffalo 8, will be available to stream on Amazon, Hoopla, and Plex with additional platforms to follow beginning April 24, inviting viewers around the world to bear witness, start conversations, and become part of the solution.

About Valerio Zanoli

Valerio Zanoli is a film director and producer whose work bridges cinema and social impact, using storytelling to raise awareness and support for critical humanitarian causes. A graduate of the USC School of Cinematic Arts, Zanoli has directed and produced multiple internationally distributed films, including THE MINIS, NOT TO FORGET, HOPEFUL NOTES, and ALL YOU CAN DREAM. His recent documentary HOMELESS explores the lived experiences of unhoused individuals and has been presented at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and at the World Urban Forum convened by the United Nations Human Settlements Programme. Beyond filmmaking, Zanoli leads housing-focused initiatives such as Helping Vegas, collaborating with nonprofits and community organizations to address the affordable housing crisis. His work has been recognized by state leaders and national organizations for its commitment to social responsibility and community impact.

For more information, please visit: www.valeriozanoli.com

About the National Coalition for the Homeless

The National Coalition for the Homeless (NCH) is a nationwide network of individuals with lived experience of homelessness, advocates, activists, service providers, and community partners united by a shared mission: to end and prevent homelessness while ensuring the immediate needs and civil rights of those experiencing homelessness are respected and protected. NCH envisions a world where everyone has access to safe, decent, accessible, and affordable housing. Guided by principles of dignity, equity, and justice, the organization works to address the systemic and structural causes of homelessness, combat discrimination and criminalization, and elevate the leadership of those most impacted. Through collaboration, advocacy, and accountability, NCH advances solutions that uphold housing and basic human needs as fundamental rights.

About Buffalo 8 Distribution

Buffalo 8 Distribution makes film distribution transparent and accessible by helping filmmakers reach global audiences through innovative marketing strategies and our direct output deals with streaming platforms, networks, and international partners. Based in Santa Monica, Buffalo 8 is a full-service film and media company focused on production, post-production, finance, and distribution. At Buffalo 8, we are an entrepreneurial culture fused with a love of storytelling, the creative arts, and a passion for delivering original stories.

