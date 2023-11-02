Powerful Documentary "The Bears on Pine Ridge" Shines Light on Urgent Native American Youth Suicide Crisis, Screening in LA on Nov 4th.

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a compelling effort to confront a pressing crisis that has long been underrepresented, "The Bears on Pine Ridge" presents an 85-minute feature documentary that delves deep into the devastating youth suicide epidemic affecting Native American communities, especially those residing on reservations.

This urgent issue is the focus of a world premiere screening during the 28th Annual Red Nation International Film Festival on Saturday, November 4th, 2023 @3:30pm, at the renowned Fine Arts Theater in Beverly Hills, CA.

WHO: Yvonne "Tiny" DeCory (Oglala Lakota), the lead Native American suicide prevention specialist featured in the documentary, will be present for a special Q&A session following the screening. DeCory's vital work on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation has made her a beacon of hope and change in the face of this crisis. DeCory's grandson, Teton Saltes, a professional football player and community youth advocate will join the discussion.

WHAT: The Bears on Pine Ridge is an 85-minute feature documentary that powerfully captures the Native American community's united effort to save lives amidst a youth suicide crisis. The film is part of the prestigious 28th Annual Red Nation International Film Festival.

WHEN: The screening and Q&A will take place on November 4th, 2023, from 3:30 PM to 6:00 PM.

WHERE: The renowned Fine Arts Theater, located at 8556 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills, CA 90211.

WHY: This documentary serves as a crucial platform to educate the public on a deeply urgent and often overlooked crisis. Native American communities, particularly those on reservations, are grappling with alarmingly high youth suicide rates. Inadequate access to mental health services, which are a treaty right, due to the failure of federal healthcare systems, further compounds this crisis. The lack of national awareness has left these communities with limited influence over state and federal government responsibilities. "The Bears on Pine Ridge" aims to shed light on these issues and drive meaningful change.

Note: The event will begin with a moving Lakota prayer song performed by Teton Saltes and Adonis Saltes.

About "The Bears on Pine Ridge": "The Bears on Pine Ridge" is a documentary film that unveils the resilience and determination of Native American communities as they unite to confront a youth suicide crisis. Directed by Noel Octavio Bass, the film is a poignant exploration of a pressing issue that demands our immediate attention.

About Red Nation International Film Festival: The Red Nation International Film Festival is a prestigious platform for Indigenous filmmakers to showcase their talents and bring vital issues to the forefront through the power of storytelling.

For more information, please visit www.PineRidgeDocumentary.com or call (310) 560-3399

