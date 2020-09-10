Powerful Foods Closes First Pro Sports Team Deal with Inter Miami CF in MLS

Powerful Foods, in its quality of official partner of Inter Miami CF, is thrilled about the opportunity to provide nutritious, nourishing foods products tailored to the needs and demands of Inter Miami's high-performing athletes. "Joining forces with Inter Miami was a no brainer. Being able to support the nutrition of these amazing athletes is certainly a unique opportunity we could not miss." Explains Carlos Ramirez, CEO and Founder. "We are excited to see where this partnership might take us, in the confidence that our high-protein, all natural, great-tasting products can provide everything Inter Miami's players need to fuel their daily training efforts, and every match." This partnership will not only allow the brand to infuse some extra power to all the players but connect with the team's community through different online and offline touchpoints.

"This was a great fit for our organization and players who come with unique nutritional needs, tastes and regimens," said Paul McDonough, Inter Miami CF's COO & Sporting Director. "The products that Powerful Foods offer Inter Miami are incorporated into players' meal plans regularly, especially as an important addition to their post-game nutrition shakes."

ABOUT POWERFUL FOODS

Established in 2013, Powerful Foods is an innovative food company that has grown into a multi-product brand of high protein, great tasting, all-natural options meant to fuel active and healthy lifestyles. From a protein packed oatmeal breakfast, to a keto friendly refrigerated snack, or a post workout high protein drink, Powerful Foods brings high quality, clean ingredients, and the right nutrition in everyday products meant to cover consumers' every eating occasion. For more information about Powerful Foods visit powerful.co.

ABOUT INTER MIAMI CF

Led by a dynamic ownership group, Inter Miami CF made its historic debut in MLS on March 1, 2020 on the road against LAFC with hundreds of traveling supporters, who waited more than six years for this moment. 48 hours before debuting the home stadium on what would have been March 14, MLS announced the season-wide pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Inter Miami was among four teams who began individual and voluntary training sessions 8-weeks later at its new training and performance center, and on July 8, the Club helped MLS relaunch the season with the first match of the MLS is Back Tournament at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex behind closed doors. On August 22, Inter Miami finally christened its stadium with a first league game and first win in its young history. The Club plays all home games at Inter Miami CF Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.

