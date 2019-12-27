Powerful Interpretations and Vocal Excellence in a Variety of Styles on La Bek's fourth album release "With You/ For You"

La Bek's latest album showcases her powerful voice and unique interpretive skills. This CD includes original compositions, blues and new slants on some great standards. Receiving a recording grant from Berklee College of Music where she is a faculty member, she gathered stellar musicians to record a collection of stylistically varied songs. "Angel Eyes", "Boulevard of Broken Dreams' and "This Masquerade" arranged ala Astor Piazzolla and recorded with Latin Grammy award winning musicians, provide an original tango-infused take on these standards. Songs include the little known Hoagy Carmichael gem "Winter Moon'' as well as Joni Mitchell's "Both Sides Now" and "Rain" dedicated to the late Dr. John. La Bek (aka Rebecca Malka Perricone) fully expresses the depth of feelings found in Jacques Brel's "If You Go Away" and the joy embraced by Erroll Garner and Johnny Burke's standard "Misty". Amongst the five original songs are "Hold On" by Sonya Rae Taylor, a song that is an outcry of social injustice and Jack Perricone's "Stay Awhile" a song that captures the heartbreak of leaving someone whose love you have shared.

La Bek records to promote the joy and healing that music can bring to any listener.

Defying any effort to place her into one category of music she states "that in an industry that is geared to marketing to the young, I am confident that people of all ages still love to listen to music that is stylistically diversified." Her multiple recordings present an independent artist whose powerful voice, wisdom and passion must be heard. CD releases: Love at Last 2004, Burgundy Brew 2011, What a Woman Knows 2015, and With You/ For You 2019.

"La Bek's performances are evocative of the best sultry vocalists like Etta James and Shirley Horn." Digital Domain- Bob Katz.

Latin Session Blues Session Acoustic Session Mark Walker-Drums Mark Teixeira- Drums Dave Weigert- Drums Oscar Stagnaro-Bass Jesse Williams-Bass Dave Clark- Bass Claudio Raguzzi- Guitar Sonya Rae Taylor- Guitar Ryan Taylor- Guitar Tania Mesa- Violin Ryan Taylor- Guitar Daniel Ian Smith- Alto/Tenor Nando Michlin- Piano Bruce Bears- Piano Jack Perricone- Piano/Synth Hector Del Curto-Bandonian

Utar Artun- Piano/Cajon/Synth

