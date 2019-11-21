Powerful New Features Added to DYNAPAR ONSITE™ Condition Monitoring System

Users asked that the Dynapar OnSite condition monitoring system have the option to monitor real-time data continuously and adapt to their quickly changing applications. In response, Dynapar developed event-based data acquisition technology. This new feature allows users to configure the OnSite system with application-specific triggers or thresholds. The OnSite system continuously listens for vibrations, temperatures, or speed events once per minute. When a threshold is met or exceeded, the system will respond by sending data to the cloud where it is compared to user created alarm levels. If an alarm conditions are reached, the systems notifies users via email or SMS message.

To provide more flexible connection options, especially for applications where wireless connections may not be an option, the Dynapar OnSite™ system is now capable of transmitting condition monitoring data from the user's machine to its cloud-based portal by wired Ethernet. A wired network also provides security, convenience, and reliability through physically connecting the OnSite system to the network. Dynapar also offers users data communication via wireless networks options such as Wi-Fi and cellular.

The OnSite system measures vibration and temperature using four vibration sensors. It can also connect to any quadrature encoder, integrating speed to provide real-time running conditions and RPM data for vibration analysis of rotating assets. Based on popular demand, the OnSite system is now compatible with a variety of speed input devices such as laser tachs and proximity switches, in addition to standard quadrature encoders. These external devices are used to capture speed, which is integrated with vibration and temperature data to provide the most accurate depiction of the machine's condition.

Vibration data can now be displayed in Velocity Root Means Square (VRMS) in addition to acceleration, allowing users to set categories of alarms based on the ISO 10816 Vibration Severity Standard. This feature provides users guidance for quickly creating alarms for rotating assets.

Additional upgrades include improved alarm configuration options. New configurations consist of compound alarms and tiered notifications for vibration, speed, and temperature conditions. Users of the OnSite system are now able to configure custom alarm templates that can be copied and pasted to other assets. Traditionally, only the more critical assets, such as turbines and large generators, received 24/7 condition monitoring. However, rotating assets such as motors, pumps, and fans are what keep cooling towers, air handlers, blowers, conveyors, overhead cranes, and other machinery in business. Each asset must be in pristine condition to keep the whole operation running smoothly. No matter the size or function, if these assets fail unexpectedly, they can potentially stop production. The Dynapar OnSiteTM system enables organizations to monitor virtually any asset of interest, avoiding unscheduled downtime with remote condition monitoring.

Visit Dynapar at the International Maintenance Conference in Marco Island, FL December 9-12, 2019, booth# 334to see a demonstration of the OnSite system's latest features.

For more information, visit: https://www.dynapar.com/products_and_solutions/condition_monitoring/

Images

Download product image at: https://www.dynapar.com/hubfs/uploadedImages/_Site_Root/news_and_events/Dynapar-OnSite-Condition-Monitoring-System-Large.jpg

Download stylized product image at: https://www.dynapar.com/hubfs/uploadedImages/_Site_Root/news_and_events/OnSite-New-Features-18x12.jpg

About Dynapar

Founded in Gurnee, Illinois in 1955, Dynapar is an industry leading supplier of encoders, resolvers and condition monitoring solutions. From small kit encoders to large mill-duty tachometers, Dynapar has a strong market presence in a wide range of industries including steel, paper, elevator, oil and gas, aerospace & defense, medical, material handling and industrial servo manufacturing. Dynapar offers a broad array of encoders and resolvers through our well established Dynapar®, Hengstler®, NorthStar® and Harowe® brands. Dynapar also provides 24/7 remote condition monitoring systems with built-in cloud-based analytics.

SOURCE Dynapar

Related Links

dynapar.com

