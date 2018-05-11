Powerful New Whole House Fans Perfect For Cooling Entire Home This Summer

WEST WAREHAM, Mass., May 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry leader Tamarack Technologies (www.tamtech.com) today introduced two powerful new ducted whole house fans "guaranteed to make your entire home more comfortable this summer" according to CEO Tom Colasanto. As their names imply, the 'Blizzard' and the 'Cyclone' pull fresh, cool outside air into a home's living space with force, replacing stale indoor air that the EPA claims may be two to five times more polluted than outside air. Blizzard will cool a home with 5500 CFM of replacement air while Cyclone is even more powerful at 5800 CFM.
"Each of these fans will deliver enough cool air that a homeowner can make the decision to eliminate air conditioning altogether or turn off their air conditioning system at peak cooling times to save on energy costs," Colasanto said.
"Sometimes consumers will shy away from buying a whole house fan for a couple of reasons: noise – older models often sound like a light plane taking off – and power – not enough air circulating to keep the entire house cool and refreshed," Colasanto said. "Both of these models eliminate those concerns. Each has a custom designed noise damper with a noise level of just 56 dba at its highest setting, making it one of the quietest fans ever built. And their powerful airflow is enough to cool any home up to 3,500 sq. ft. in size."
Both models offer ten-speed soft touch controls for energy efficiency and a desired level of comfort. "These controls give you a range of settings from low to high as well as a 12-hour timer to keep the fan at its desired speed over an extended period of time," Colasanto added.
An optional remote control is also available.
Colasanto pointed out that the Blizzard and Cyclone both are made of aircraft-grade materials with high quality construction that "could conceivably outlast the home in which they're installed."
Both models are California Title 24 compliant and made in the USA.
Contacts:
Lindsay Butler
John Gillis
Tamarack Technologies, Inc.
Meridian Communications
(800) 222-5932
(508) 945-1123
