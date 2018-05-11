Powerful New Whole House Fans Perfect For Cooling Entire Home This Summer

"Each of these fans will deliver enough cool air that a homeowner can make the decision to eliminate air conditioning altogether or turn off their air conditioning system at peak cooling times to save on energy costs," Colasanto said.

"Sometimes consumers will shy away from buying a whole house fan for a couple of reasons: noise – older models often sound like a light plane taking off – and power – not enough air circulating to keep the entire house cool and refreshed," Colasanto said. "Both of these models eliminate those concerns. Each has a custom designed noise damper with a noise level of just 56 dba at its highest setting, making it one of the quietest fans ever built. And their powerful airflow is enough to cool any home up to 3,500 sq. ft. in size."

Both models offer ten-speed soft touch controls for energy efficiency and a desired level of comfort. "These controls give you a range of settings from low to high as well as a 12-hour timer to keep the fan at its desired speed over an extended period of time," Colasanto added.

An optional remote control is also available.

Colasanto pointed out that the Blizzard and Cyclone both are made of aircraft-grade materials with high quality construction that "could conceivably outlast the home in which they're installed."

Both models are California Title 24 compliant and made in the USA.

