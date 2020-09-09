Powerful Pairings Punch Up the Plate and the Palate

Through Powerful Pairings, the two organizations are reaching out to retailers, registered dietitian nutritionists, and consumers to encourage them to try unexpected and ingenious food pairings to power up their plate with delicious and nutritious meals. Free recipes and resources - including infographics, fact sheets and nutrition information, are available at the newly created website, www.powerfulpairings.com .

"Research shows multiple benefits of family meals: families who eat together are more cohesive, have better communication, and are better prepared emotionally and socially to thrive amidst challenges," said Kara Behlke, director of nutrition and dietetics at the Pork Board. "With the pandemic, families have been eating many more meals together these last several months and have made family meals part of their daily routine. But recipe fatigue makes planning meals a challenge, so the Powerful Pairings effort is a great way to showcase how pork and pulses can work together to add new flavors and experiences to the family meal occasion."

"In addition to the many benefits associated with families eating together, research also shows that people who frequently cook meals at home eat healthier and consume fewer calories," i said Becky Garrison, RDN, LD, Director of Domestic Marketing, USA Dry Pea & Lentil Council, American Pulse Association. "With so many different varieties of pulses and cuts of pork, the menu options are truly limitless."

According to USDA guidelines, pork is an "excellent" source of several nutrients including vitamin B-6, thiamin, phosphorus, niacin and selenium, and protein and a "good" source of zinc, riboflavin, and potassium. Pulses have high levels of fiber, potassium, magnesium, zinc, B vitamins and iron and are a good source of protein. Together, they deliver a delicious, nutritious punch that powers up any meal.

Visit www.powerfulpairings.com to find more information, resources, recipes, and more. Join us on social media by sharing your favorite #PowerfulPairing.









About The National Pork Board

The National Pork Board has responsibility for Pork Checkoff-funded research, promotion and consumer information projects and for communicating with pork producers and the public. The Pork Checkoff funds national and state programs in consumer education and marketing, retail and foodservice marketing, export market promotion, production improvement, science and technology, swine health, pork safety, and environmental management and sustainability. For the past half century, the U.S. pork industry has delivered on its commitment to sustainable production and has made significant strides in reducing the environmental impact of pig farming. Through a legislative national Pork Checkoff, pork producers invest $0.40 for each $100 value of hogs sold. Importers of pork products contribute a like amount, based on a formula. For information on Checkoff-funded programs, pork producers can call the Pork Checkoff Service Center at (800) 456-7675 or visit www.pork.org.

About USA Pulses

The USA Dry Pea & Lentil Council and American Pulse Association are a coalition of non-profit organizations devoted to increasing the consumption of pulse crops (dry peas, lentils, chickpeas, and beans). The USA Dry Pea and Lentil Council was established in 1965 and represents multiple grower and industry organizations in the production, marketing, and end-use applications for dry peas, lentils, and chickpeas. The American Pulse Association provides a unified coalition of pulse crop processors, warehouses, exporters, food manufacturers, producers and associate members representing the entire US pulse crop value chain from farm to fork. The American Pulse Association works to fund research focused on the nutrition, functionality, and sustainability of pulse crops to generate interest in new products and expand current markets. To learn more, check out www.usapulses.org.

