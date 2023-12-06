Powerful Research Illuminates Art's Impact on Affordable Housing

News provided by

Artrepreneur

06 Dec, 2023, 10:12 ET

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ATP.art, a division of Artrepreneur, announces the publication of their latest white paper, "The Power of Art in Affordable Housing," a results-oriented deep dive into the transformative power of art in the affordable housing industry.

Continue Reading
From ATP.art's affordable housing curation in Middletown, NY
From ATP.art's affordable housing curation in Middletown, NY

Pulling from diverse examples like ancient Roman frescos and contemporary murals, this exploration also mines science and psychology for additional evidence, culminating in the conclusion that smart investments in art curation lead to impactful resident experiences and a better quality of life. Artrepreneur CEO Grace Cho explains, "As many developers and designers have told us, art is a crucial final step in the design process that takes significant time, a challenge in the affordable housing sector. By partnering with us, they secure art that elevates the living spaces and enhances the residents' well-being."

By avoiding shortcuts when selecting art, the affordable housing industry is able to create powerful emotional experiences that foster a sense of community and belonging while simultaneously integrating the local culture. From enhancing personal connections with the community to supporting emotional health, Artrepreneur effectively demonstrates that prioritizing art in affordable housing elevates these spaces and makes them more than just a place to live.

About Artrepreneur and ATP.art Artrepreneur is a marketplace and platform that empowers a global collective of 130,000 artists and connects affordable housing art buyers with curated works. ATP.art is a full-service art consultancy for leading affordable housing projects and the first platform for the arts to earn Certified B Corporation status.

SOURCE Artrepreneur

Also from this source

ATP.art Releases Dynamic Findings Championing the Intersection of Art and Commercial Design

ATP.art Releases Dynamic Findings Championing the Intersection of Art and Commercial Design

Commercial arts consultancy ATP.art, a division of Artrepreneur, announces the publication of their commercial design white paper, a results-focused...
ATP.art Releases a Cutting Edge Look at the Impact of Art in the Hospitality Sector

ATP.art Releases a Cutting Edge Look at the Impact of Art in the Hospitality Sector

Commercial arts consultancy ATP.art, a division of Artrepreneur, announces the publication of their hospitality white paper, a solution-driven deep...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Art

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Real Estate

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.