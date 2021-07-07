POWERHANDZ Announces Merger & Major Partnership With NBA Player & 2021 Rookie Of The Year, LaMelo Ball

FRISCO, Texas, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- POWERHANDZ, a global athletic training and rehabilitation product tech platform, announced today their merger with PH Innovation Holdings, Inc. and partnership with NBA 2021 Rookie of the Year and Charlotte Hornets Guard, LaMelo Ball. With this partnership, LaMelo Ball will serve as a General Partner, Brand Ambassador and board member of PH Innovation Holdings, Inc. and The Power to Give Foundation.

Without any prior connection to POWERHANDZ, LaMelo started using the POWERHANDZ patented Anti-Grip Weighted Gloves to train in 2019. His affinity for the brand led him and his manager and trainer, Jermaine Jackson Sr., to investigate how they could be a part of the business on a deeper level. Even after his wrist injury, Ball used POWERHANDZ in his rehabilitation, recovery and training to help improve his strength, dexterity and overall mobility so that he could return to playing this season.

"Training is my lifestyle. Using POWERHANDZ during training and pre-game warm ups, just activates everything. I feel more explosive on the court", said LaMelo Ball. "Their Basketball Collection is nice. The Gloves and POWERSUIT challenge me and I'm excited to see us connect everything to our new training app. I liked the overall vision so much, I didn't want to just be a customer, I wanted to be a major partner, have ownership to create together and share my training with youth all over the world. Then it was cool to find out the company is owned by a Black woman."

POWERHANDZ and Ball will be hands-on in creating a collaborative "ONE BALL" custom collection including top-of-the-line training innovation with a multi-sport fitness training app and services platform that will also be benefitting its charity arm, The Power To Give Foundation. The partnership kicked off at LaMelo's youth basketball "1 of 1 Elite Camp" hosted by POWERHANDZ and PUMA in Charlotte, North Carolina where the campers in attendance trained with POWERHANDZ innovation and gained access to be on the exclusive waiting list for the ONE BALL collection via QRC registration.

With a business model that thrived during COVID, POWERHANDZ CEO Danyel Surrency Jones decided this was the perfect time to scale the business with more exclusive partnerships, launch its technology strategy and raise more capital to better serve customers and compete in the global marketplace. The newly formed PH Innovation Holdings, Inc. has an aggressive strategy to disrupt the athletic training and rehab technology marketplace. The live stream multi-sport training app will feature exclusive content by LaMelo, professional athletes in other sports and some of the world's most elite trainers in athletics, fitness and rehabilitation. This app will allow POWERHANDZ to integrate its performance products and training content to help youth, coaches and parents all over the world.

"The last 18 months have shown the strength and global trajectory of POWERHANDZ and our Power To Give Foundation. We've been creating, building and gaining validation from youth and elite athletes, trainers, coaches and the everyday fitness enthusiast for the last six years", said Danyel Surrency Jones Co-Founder and CEO of POWERHANDZ and President of The Power To Give Foundation. "Adding young creative and rare talent like LaMelo as a General Partner, gives us a chance to innovate and deliver strategies that reconnect us to male and female athletes, globally. Our ONE BALL collection is fresh, inspirational and the multi-sports training app will help us educate and serve our customers quickly and efficiently."

POWERHANDZ and it's The Power To Give Foundation are proud to build a team that will position the brand and foundation for greater success in the future. Having LaMelo onboard, will help further POWERHANDZ's mission and ensure the brand reaches even more underserved areas, improving overall health and wellness statistics, strengthening life skills and building character through athletics.

For more information and to donate, visit powerhandz.com/power-to-give-2/

About POWERHANDZ

POWERHANDZ is a global double minority owned athletic training and rehabilitation product tech platform transforming the way athletes and patients improve human performance through the combined use of smart sports products, technology and services for the lifecycle of an athlete. Based out of Frisco, Texas, the brand offers 12+ smart sports products and a technology platform designed for athletes and fitness enthusiasts across multiple sports to improve performance, decrease injury and aid in recovery. These products are sold in over 87 countries worldwide and are used by athletes of all different skill levels, ranging from youth to professionals. Visit www.powerhandz.com for more information.

About the POWER TO GIVE Foundation:

The POWER TO GIVE Foundation supports youth athletes growing up with dreams of becoming confident and successful individuals that are positively affecting the quality of life in their community. Through our programs we seek to increase the awareness of the undisputed impact that athletic, education, and career development training programs have on academic and athletic success, as well as overall stability of the communities we serve. A portion of every dollar that POWERHANDZ receives for its products are donated to POWER TO GIVE initiatives with a mission to develop targeted programs that increase a commitment to athletic and academic excellence for youth in underserved communities.

