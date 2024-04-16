PowerHeal™ Revolutionizes Wound Care with Introduction of World's First and Only Bioelectric Bandage for Over-The-Counter Use

Innovative Healing Solution Sets New Standard in Consumer Wound Care

PHOENIX, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vomaris, a pioneer in bioelectric wound care technology, announces the launch of its FDA-cleared PowerHeal™ bioelectric bandage for over-the-counter (OTC) use, marking a significant advancement in consumer wound care. Unlike traditional wound care products, PowerHeal's one-of-a-kind bioelectric bandage represents a transformative leap, employing advanced technology to accelerate healing and minimize infection risk with unparalleled efficacy.

"PowerHeal is proud to bring medical-grade wound care technology directly into the hands of consumers," said Michael Nagel, President & CEO of Vomaris Innovations, Inc. Post this Vomaris, a pioneer in bioelectric wound care technology, announces the launch of its FDA-cleared PowerHeal™ bandage for over-the-counter use, marking a significant advancement in consumer wound care.

PowerHeal's bioelectric bandages are powered by patented microcell battery technology. Foundationally inspired by the body, PowerHeal technology mimics the electrical energy (known as Transepithelial Potential) that skin naturally creates and uses to heal itself. This revolutionary approach not only creates an optimal healing environment by maintaining moisture, it provides crucial antibacterial protection and introduces a new dimension of care, by generating electricity through moisture-activated microcell batteries that are embedded within PowerHeal bandages.

PowerHeal does more than just cover a wound like traditional bandages, it helps heal it. Multiple published scientific and clinical studies have demonstrated its ability to accelerate the movement of healing cells across the wound surface and to effectively kill up to 99.99% of bacteria without the use of antibiotics, to help heal wounds by 2-3 times faster.

"PowerHeal is proud to bring medical-grade wound care technology directly into the hands of consumers," said Michael Nagel, President & CEO of Vomaris Innovations, Inc. "Our bioelectric products are designed to empower people to take charge of their healing by delivering fast, safe, and effective advanced wound care at home."

This innovation is a game-changer for individuals facing a spectrum of acute and chronic wounds, including cuts, scrapes, large abrasions like road rash and turf burn, burn wounds, surgical incisions, and challenging wounds such as those from diabetes or ulcers resulting from venous disease.

With approximately 6.5 million Americans treated for chronic wounds each year1, an estimated 3.6 million people suffering from diabetes-related wounds2, and surgical site infections affecting 1.5 million people each year in the US alone3, the need for effective advanced wound care is significant.

Now more than ever before, patients are empowered consumers that are taking control over how, when, and in what manner they receive care. The global advanced wound care market is valued at $14 billion in 2024, and is predicted to surpass $45 billion by 2032,4 largely driven by diabetes, obesity, and the aging population. PowerHeal exists not only to further empower the 10 million plus patients with acute and chronic wounds, but also to give all wound care consumers the ability to take charge of their healing.

"With nearly a decade of success in the prescription surgical and wound care markets, PowerHeal's technology has treated over one million wounds to-date," emphasized Mary Maijer, Chief Commercial Officer of Vomaris Innovations, Inc. "Bringing this clinically-proven product to consumers is in direct response to the expressed need to make well-substantiated wound care products more broadly available."

Consumers can now access PowerHeal's bioelectric bandages at powerhealwounds.com and on Amazon , offering convenient at-home wound care. With a variety of sizes, and no-adhesive and adhesive options available, ranging from $5 to $14 per bandage, individuals can find the right fit for their needs, whether addressing acute injuries or managing chronic conditions.

ABOUT PowerHeal™:

PowerHeal is the world's only bioelectric bandage that is FDA-cleared for OTC use. The microcell battery design supports your skin's natural recovery capacity to heal wounds 2 - 3 times faster — so you can take charge of your healing and power on. For more information about PowerHeal bioelectric bandage, visit powerhealwounds.com , and follow PowerHeal on Instagram and Facebook .

ABOUT VOMARIS

Vomaris Innovations, Inc. ( www.vomaris.com ) is a privately held medical device company based in Arizona, specializing in bioelectric technology that is redefining infection control and wound healing. Vomaris' patented microcell battery technology powers antimicrobial products for the advanced wound and incisional care markets and has been validated in 28 peer-reviewed publications to-date. It is FDA cleared and commercially available for over-the-counter use under the brand name PowerHeal and prescription use under the brand names Procellera® and JumpStart® Antibacterial Wound Dressings.

Vomaris, and Procellera are registered trademarks of Vomaris Innovations, Inc. JumpStart is a registered trademark of Arthrex, Inc.

PRESS CONTACT:

Demonstrate for PowerHeal

[email protected]

415.400.4214

1 Nussbaum S, et al. (2018). "An Economic Evaluation of the Impact, Cost, and Medicare Policy Implications of Chronic Nonhealing Wounds." Value Health, 27-32.

MedMarket Diligence, LLC. (2018). "Billions in Global Wound Product Sales, Yet Chronic Wounds Remain a Chronic Problem, Based on New Research from MedMarket Diligence." PR.com, 1-2. Wound Reach Foundation. (2013-2019). "The Challenge: When Was the Last Time You Said 'Ouch!'?"

2 Burgess JL, Wyant WA, Abdo Abujamra B, Kirsner RS, Jozic I. (2021, October 8). "Diabetic Wound-Healing Science." Medicina (Kaunas), 57(10), 1072. doi: 10.3390/medicina57101072. PMID: 34684109; PMCID: PMC8539411.

3 Michael P. (2017). "2017 HICPAC-CDC Guideline for Prevention of Surgical Site Infection: What the Infection Preventionist Needs to Know." Prevention in Action.

4 Advanced Wound Care Market (By Type: Infection Management, Exudate Management, Active Wound Care, Therapy Devices; By Application: Chronic Wounds, Acute Wounds; By End User: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Home Healthcare, Others) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Regional Outlook, and Forecast 2023-2032

SOURCE Vomaris