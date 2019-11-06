POWERHOME Earns Two Business Intelligence Group Awards

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Business Intelligence Group announced the winners of the 2019 BIG Awards for Business program, which includes two awards for POWERHOME. POWERHOME was named Company of the Year award in the Energy category, while CEO Jayson Waller earned the Executive of the Year award in the same category.

The BIG Awards for Business is the Business Intelligence Group's annual program which was created to reward companies, products and people that are leading their respective industries.

"POWERHOME has experienced tremendous growth throughout the last year by creating greater awareness about solar energy. We truly believe we are building a movement toward a better future by installing solar panels," Waller said. "These awards help to validate the work of every POWERHOME employee in helping to shape a more sustainable future."

These awards are added to a long list of accolades POWERHOME has received in 2019 alone, including a No. 100 ranking on the annual Inc. 500 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America and a No. 6 ranking among U.S. residential rooftop installers on the 2019 Solar Power World Top Solar Contractors list.

The complete list of award winners was shared by the Business Intelligence Group in a press release earlier today.

About POWERHOME

POWERHOME Solar is an energy efficiency company that provides high-quality American-made solar panels as part of a complete energy-savings package for residential customers. The company launched in 2015 in Mooresville, N.C., and today has more than 650 employees, including a commercial division. Operating in nine states, it is the No. 1 residential provider of solar energy solutions in all of its markets, and its appearance on the 2019 Inc. 500 is the second time in three years that the company has made this prestigious list. For more information, visit www.powerhome.com.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers. www.bintelligence.com.

