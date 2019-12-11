POWERHOME Partners with NC State Athletics to Increase Renewable Energy Use

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, POWERHOME announced a partnership with NC State Athletics to install solar panels at Carter-Finley Stadium, home of the NC State Wolfpack football team. This installation will mark POWERHOME's first at an academic institution.

In early 2020, the solar panels will be installed on the southern end of the nearly 58,000-seat stadium, atop the Murphy Center. The solar panels will help reduce the university's grid energy use and overall carbon footprint.

"NC State Athletics is committed to be a leader in sustainability through decreasing our energy consumption," said John Portland, senior associate AD/Facilities, Operations & Capital Projects. "We are excited to partner with POWERHOME, an organization that aligns with our energy savings initiatives, to help us educate Wolfpack fans about the simplicity and benefits of solar energy."

NC State's 2017-2022 Sustainability Strategic Plan includes modeling sustainability through efficient, innovative facilities and operations that educate the campus community and improve the quality of life. This initial solar panel installation falls directly in line with the plan and lays the groundwork for future renewable energy projects.

"We appreciate the opportunity to support NC State in its ongoing sustainability initiatives, and we are honored that university leadership trusted us to add solar power to Carter-Finley Stadium," said POWERHOME CEO Jayson Waller. "We hope to encourage thousands of Wolfpack fans to consider renewable energy and think more about the environment."

POWERHOME sees significant opportunity to help collegiate and professional sports teams save money on their electric bills, reduce their environmental impact and build stronger, healthier communities.

Wolfpack Sports Properties secured the new POWERHOME relationship on behalf of the university. Wolfpack Sports Properties is the local Learfield IMG College team dedicated to representing NC State and overseeing the comprehensive athletics multimedia rights relationship. Learfield IMG College unlocks the value of college sports for brands, fans and universities through the representation of collegiate institutions, conferences and arenas.

About POWERHOME

POWERHOME is an energy efficiency company that provides high-quality American-made solar panels as part of a complete energy-savings package for residential customers. The company launched in 2015 in Mooresville, N.C., and today has more than 700 employees, including a commercial division. Operating in nine states, it is the No. 1 residential provider of solar energy solutions in all of its markets, and is ranked No. 100 on the 2019 Inc. 500 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America – the second time in three years that the company has made this prestigious list. For more information, visit www.powerhome.com.

SOURCE POWERHOME

Related Links

http://www.powerhome.com

