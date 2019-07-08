POWERHOME Solar CEO Jayson Waller Named 2019 EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® in the Southeast

MOORESVILLE, N.C., July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EY recently announced that Jayson Waller, CEO of POWERHOME Solar, a Charlotte-based solar energy installer, has received the Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2019 Award in the Emerging Services category in the Southeast. Waller was selected by an independent panel of judges and presented with the award at a special gala event at the Coca-Cola Roxy in Atlanta on Thursday, June 27, 2019.

The annual Entrepreneur Of The Year® Awards recognizes business leaders excelling in innovation, financial performance and personal commitment to their businesses and communities. Since 1986, EY has honored entrepreneurs whose ingenuity, spirit of innovation and discipline have been driving their companies' success, transformed their industries and made a positive impact in their communities.

Since 2015, POWERHOME Solar has expanded to eight states with more than 650 employees and over 8,000 customers. Through its solar panel installations, POWERHOME Solar saves customers a collective $1.2 million per month in electricity costs. The number of panels installed to date offsets CO2 emissions equivalent to removing 65,000 vehicles from roads annually for 30 years. Under Waller's leadership, POWERHOME Solar has increased revenue by more than 3,670% in four years, crossing the $100 million threshold for the first time in 2018.

"For a guy without a college degree to have an idea and take a risk that resulted in standing alongside some of the most successful business leaders from our region and earn the EY award is truly humbling," said Waller. "We are building a movement and growing at a tremendous rate because of the dedication and unbridled passion found in every member of the POWERHOME Solar family. This is a team award."

As a Southeast winner, Waller is now eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur of The Year® 2019 National Awards. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year® National Overall Award winner, will be announced at the Entrepreneur Of The Year® National Awards gala in Palm Springs, Calif., on Nov. 16, 2019. The awards are the culminating event of the Strategic Growth Forum®, the nation's most prestigious gathering of high-growth, market-leading companies.

POWERHOME Solar is an American company specializing in solar energy and roofing services. The company launched in 2015 in Mooresville, N.C., and today has more than 650 employees. It is the largest residential rooftop provider of solar energy solutions in Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Virginia. For more information, visit www.powerhome.com.

Entrepreneur Of The Year®, founded by EY, is the world's most prestigious business awards program for entrepreneurs. The program makes a difference through the way it encourages entrepreneurial activity among those with potential and recognizes the contribution of people who inspire others with their vision, leadership and achievement. As the first and only truly global awards program of its kind, Entrepreneur Of The Year® celebrates those who are building and leading successful, growing and dynamic businesses, recognizing them through regional, national and global awards programs in more than 145 cities in more than 60 countries.

