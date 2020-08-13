POWERHOME SOLAR Completes Install Of Solar Panels At Colts Headquarters

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Solar energy provider POWERHOME SOLAR has completed the installation of solar panels at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center, the headquarters and practice facility for the Indianapolis Colts. The new solar panels provide the facility with renewable, clean energy, helping the franchise further reduce its overall carbon footprint and lower its energy costs.

POWERHOME SOLAR, headquartered in Mooresville, N.C., is one of the fastest-growing American companies to specialize in solar energy and energy efficiency services. It entered the Indiana market in 2019 and opened an office in Indianapolis to serve customers throughout the state.

"Not only will solar panels improve the carbon footprint of the facility, they offer financial benefits," said Jayson Waller, founder and CEO of POWERHOME SOLAR. "Solar energy will lower future energy costs and business operating expenses."

The Colts and Lucas Oil Stadium already have several sustainability initiatives in place, including food rescue, recycling, the use of biodegradable service ware, sourcing from local farmers and a commitment to lowering energy use.

"Through this partnership with POWERHOME SOLAR, the Colts are seeking to become a better steward of our environment and a better corporate citizen," said Pete Ward, Colts chief operating officer. "Our business will benefit from this partnership as it makes our operations more cost-effective and innovative. We also look forward to introducing POWERHOME SOLAR to Indiana and Colts fans throughout our state."

POWERHOME SOLAR, a leading residential solar energy provider in 10 states, is working with NFL and MLB franchises, academic institutions, and professional athletes to help build stronger, healthier communities across the U.S.

About POWERHOME SOLAR

POWERHOME SOLAR is an energy efficiency company that provides high-quality American-made solar panels as part of a complete energy-savings package for residential customers. The company launched in 2014 in Mooresville, N.C., and today has more than 1,100 employees, including a commercial division. Operating in 10 states, it is ranked No. 255 on the 2020 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America – the third time in four years that the company has made the top 300 of this prestigious list. For more information, visit www.powerhome.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

SOURCE POWERHOME SOLAR

Related Links

http://www.powerhome.com

