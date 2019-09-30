POWERHOME Solar Expands Into Illinois

ST. CHARLES, Ill., Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Residents of Illinois soon will have another supplement to grid power with the recent expansion of POWERHOME Solar (POWERHOME) into the state. Illinois marks the ninth state in the company's footprint, and its new office will be in St. Charles.

As one of the fastest-growing American companies to specialize in solar energy and roofing services, POWERHOME plans to hire up to 100 people in the coming months in the areas of sales, installation and administrative functions for its new office, located at 505 S. Tyler Rd., in St. Charles.

To begin building its local workforce, POWERHOME will have open interviews for sales consultants in its St. Charles office on Thursday, Oct. 3 and Friday, Oct. 4 from 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. CT each day. Those interested can apply for jobs at: http://powerhome.com/solar-jobs, or they can send an email to careers@powerhome.com . Applications for installers will be taken in person throughout the week starting Sept. 30.

Illinois is the third Midwestern state POWERHOME has entered in 2019, joining Indiana and Missouri on that list. In August, POWERHOME was ranked No. 100 on the Inc. 500 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America, marking the second time in three years that the company has made the top 100 on this prestigious list.

POWERHOME designs, permits, sells, finances, installs, maintains and monitors solar energy systems and panels for residential and commercial applications. The company works with homeowners and business owners to create custom rooftop or ground-mounted solar systems that generate renewable energy, lower electric bills and reduce carbon footprints.

"Illinois ranks 34th in the U.S. in megawatts of solar installed, and POWERHOME aims on raising the state's rank," said Jayson Waller, CEO of POWERHOME Solar. "A basic home installation will reduce grid energy consumption by an average of 60-80 percent, saving the average Illinois residential customer approximately $65 per month. Installing solar panels costs roughly the same amount as an electric bill but once the financing term ends, the solar energy is completely free."

POWERHOME uses American-made panels from a manufacturer in Washington that come with a 25-year manufacturer's warranty, and each of the panels generate about 36 kilowatt-hours per month. The U.S. Energy Information Administration notes that residential customers in Illinois pay an average of 13.24 cents per kWh for power, one of the higher rates in the Midwest.

Current tax credits reinforce that solar energy is a sound decision. Through 2019, the U.S. federal government offers a 30 percent tax incentive on newly installed solar systems.

About POWERHOME Solar

POWERHOME Solar is an American company specializing in solar energy and roofing services. The company launched in 2015 in Mooresville, N.C., and today has more than 650 employees. It is one of the top residential rooftop providers of solar energy solutions in Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, western Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Virginia. For more information, visit www.powerhome.com.

SOURCE POWERHOME Solar