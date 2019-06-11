POWERHOME Solar Expands Into Missouri

ST. CHARLES, Mo., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Residents of Missouri soon will have another alternative to grid power with the recent expansion of POWERHOME Solar (POWERHOME) into the Show-Me State. Missouri marks the eighth state in the company's footprint, and its new office will be in St. Charles, a western suburb of St. Louis.

POWERHOME designs, permits, sells, finances, installs, maintains and monitors solar energy systems and panels for residential and commercial applications. The company works with homeowners and business owners to create custom rooftop or ground-mounted solar systems that generate renewable energy, lower electric bills and reduce carbon footprints.

As one of the fastest-growing American companies to specialize in solar energy and roofing services, POWERHOME will need dozens of new employees in the areas of sales, installation and administrative functions for its new office, located at 209 Hughes Lane in St. Charles.

To begin building its Missouri workforce, POWERHOME will have hiring managers on site June 17-20 to conduct open interviews and make hiring decisions for sales positions at its St. Charles office from 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m. CT. Those interested should send an email to careers@powerhome.com.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) notes that residential customers in Missouri pay an average of 9.5 cents per kilowatt-hour (kWh) for power. The average electricity consumption in the U.S. for a residential utility customer is 867 kWh per month.

POWERHOME uses American-made panels from a manufacturer in Washington that come with a 30-year warranty, and each of the panels generate about 36 kWh per month. A basic home installation will reduce grid energy consumption by an average of 60-80 percent, saving Missouri customers an average of nearly $60 per month.

Missouri ranks 28th in the U.S. in megawatts of solar installed, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association, and POWERHOME aims on raising the state's rank.

"We see Missouri as a source of untapped potential for those interested in solar energy," said Jayson Waller, CEO POWERHOME Solar. "We want to increase renewable energy use in Missouri while helping customers reduce their energy costs and impact on the environment. Installing panels costs roughly the same amount as a utility bill, but once the financing term ends, the solar energy is completely free."

Additionally, current tax credits reinforce that solar energy is a sound decision. Through 2019, the U.S. federal government offers a 30 percent tax incentive on newly installed solar systems.

POWERHOME has been on an aggressive path of expansion since 2017, as it has added six of its markets since that time.

About POWERHOME Solar

POWERHOME Solar is an American company specializing in solar energy and roofing services. The company launched in 2015 in Mooresville, NC, and today has more than 650 employees. It is the largest residential rooftop provider of solar energy solutions in Indiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Virginia. For more information, visit www.powerhome.com.

SOURCE POWERHOME Solar

