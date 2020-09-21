POWERHOME SOLAR Further Expands In North Carolina

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C., Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- POWERHOME SOLAR, one of the fastest-growing American companies specializing in solar energy and energy efficiency services, is further expanding its presence in North Carolina by opening an office in Fayetteville, its fourth location in the state. Located at 902 Southern Avenue, this office will provide more homeowners and businesses in southeast North Carolina with a supplement to grid energy.

POWERHOME plans to hire up to 50 installers and warehouse staff. No prior experience is necessary as the company offers on-the-job training. Walk-in interviews will take place 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Sept. 22-25 at the Southern Ave. office.

"We've experienced incredible growth in North Carolina and word is spreading quickly about the financial and environmental benefits of solar energy," said Jayson Waller, CEO POWERHOME SOLAR. "We need enthusiastic, driven people to join our team to help us continue to build the solar movement."

Those interested in applying for jobs can visit powerhome.com/solar-jobs or send an email to [email protected].

POWERHOME SOLAR is headquartered in Mooresville and has locations in Raleigh and Concord.

POWERHOME SOLAR is an energy efficiency company that provides high-quality American-made solar panels as part of a complete energy-savings package for residential customers. The company launched in 2014 in Mooresville, N.C., and today has nearly 1,500 employees, including a commercial division. Operating in 10 states, it is ranked No. 255 on the 2020 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America – the third time in four years that the company has made the top 300 of this prestigious list. For more information, visit www.powerhome.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

