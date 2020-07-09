POWERHOME SOLAR Honored With 11 Stevie® Awards In 2020 American Business Awards®

MOORESVILLE, N.C., July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- POWERHOME SOLAR has been named the winner of four Gold, four Silver and three Bronze Stevie® Awards in the 18th Annual American Business Awards® (ABA). The company also placed sixth in the Grand Stevie Award competition, which is based on the number of awards won in the ABAs.

The American Business Awards are the premier business awards program in the U.S. All organizations operating in the U.S. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and nonprofit, large and small. Nicknamed "the Stevies" for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards will be virtually presented to winners during a live event on August 5.

POWERHOME SOLAR's Gold Stevie Awards include:

Achievement in Sales or Revenue Generation

Achievement in Management – Energy

Company of the Year – Energy – Large

Entrepreneur of the Year – Energy – Jayson Waller , CEO

POWERHOME SOLAR's Silver Awards include:

Fastest Growing Company of the Year – Up to 2,500 Employees

Energy Industry Innovation of the Year

Customer Service Executive of the Year – Joe Caban , Director of Customer Relations

, Director of Customer Relations Achievement in Growth

POWERHOME SOLAR's Bronze Awards include:

Achievement in Finance

Most Innovative Company of the Year – Up to 2,500 Employees

Human Resources Department of the Year

"POWERHOME SOLAR has experienced significant year-over-year growth since 2017. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates that solar photovoltaic installer will be the fastest-growing job between 2018 and 2028," said Jayson Waller, CEO of POWERHOME SOLAR. "Clearly we are in the right industry and these awards reflect the hard work and dedication of our entire workforce."

More than 3,600 nominations from organizations of all sizes and nearly every industry were submitted this year for consideration, and more than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process.

"Despite the toughest business conditions in memory, American organizations continue to demonstrate their commitment to innovation, creativity, and bottom-line results," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. "This year's Stevie-winning nominations are full of inspiring stories of persistence, ingenuity, resourcefulness, and compassion."

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2020 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About POWERHOME SOLAR

POWERHOME SOLAR is an energy efficiency company that provides high-quality American-made solar panels as part of a complete energy-savings package for residential customers. The company launched in 2014 in Mooresville, N.C., and today has more than 1,000 employees, including a commercial division. Operating in 10 states, it is ranked No. 100 on the 2019 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America – the second time in three years that the company has made the top 100 of this prestigious list. For more information, visit www.powerhome.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevie Awards recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

