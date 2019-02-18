POWERHOME Solar Launches in Indiana

MOORESVILLE, N.C., March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Indiana residents soon will have another alternative to grid energy with POWERHOME Solar (POWERHOME) announcing today the expansion of its operations into The Hoosier State. POWERHOME, one of the fastest growing American companies to specialize in solar energy and roofing services, anticipates a need for 80-100 new employees in the areas of sales, installation and administrative functions for its Indianapolis-based office.

POWERHOME designs, permits, sells, finances, installs, maintains and monitors solar energy systems and panels for residential and commercial applications. The company works with homeowners and business owners to create custom rooftop or ground-mounted solar systems that generate renewable energy, lower electric bills and reduce carbon footprints.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Association (EIA), consumers in Indiana pay an average of 11.89 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh), in line with the national average. The average electricity consumption for a residential utility customer was 867 kWh per month.

POWERHOME uses American-made panels from a manufacturer in Washington, and each of its panels will generate approximately 36 kWh per month. A basic home installation will reduce grid energy consumption by an average of 60-80 percent.

"An electric bill is one of the longest-running expenses for a homeowner," said Jayson Waller, CEO POWERHOME Solar. "A mortgage has an end date; a utility bill does not. By financing and installing solar panels, a consumer pays roughly the same amount as the utility bill, but once the financing term ends, that energy is completely free. Consumers then 'own' their power versus 'renting' it."

Additionally, through 2019, the U.S. federal government offers a 30 percent tax incentive on newly installed solar systems.

To build its workforce in Indiana, POWERHOME will host job a fair March 19-21 at 4496 Saguaro Trail in Indianapolis. Interviews will take place from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Those interested should send an email to careers@powerhome.com.

POWERHOME Solar is an American company specializing in solar energy and roofing services. The company launched in 2015 in Mooresville, NC, and today has nearly 700 employees. It is the largest residential rooftop provider of solar energy solutions in Michigan, Ohio, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Virginia, and has previously been named one of the top 100 fastest-growing private companies in America (2017 Inc. 500). For more information, visit www.powerhome.com.

