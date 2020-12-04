POWERHOME SOLAR Named Silver Honoree In Inc.'s Best In Business Awards

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- POWERHOME SOLAR, a leading energy efficiency company specializing in residential solar installations, joined the ranks on Inc.'s 2020 Best in Business list. The inaugural recognition program celebrates companies that have made a positive difference in their communities, industries, environment, and society.

In a competitive applicant pool of more than 2,700 entries, POWERHOME SOLAR received a silver distinction in the Robust and Powerful $50M+ revenue category. Inc.'s editors made their selections based on the companies' achievements and positive impacts, instead of relying on quantitative criteria linked to sales or funding. POWERHOME SOLAR's donation of more than $150,000 to the GivePower Foundation, a nonprofit that installs solar-powered desalination systems that create clean drinking water for those in developing regions across the globe, was cited by Inc.'s editors.

Since its launch in 2014, POWERHOME SOLAR has grown to what is now one of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. To date, POWERHOME SOLAR has helped more than 20,000 customers reduce their reliance on grid energy, with installations totaling more than 120 MW. The company has also spurred economic growth in 10 states by hiring nearly 1,700 employees and using American-made solar panels. POWERHOME SOLAR has also forged partnerships with seven professional and collegiate sports teams to help promote renewable solar energy in the markets where it operates.

"POWERHOME SOLAR is trailblazing homeowners' transition to green, clean energy," said CEO Jayson Waller. "Our employees are dedicated to make a difference by tirelessly installing solar panel systems that help reduce greenhouse gases and the need for fossil fuel-based energy. This award was a team effort."

"It's been an incredibly challenging year for companies," said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Across industries, businesses have had to make brutally tough decisions and face unprecedented uncertainty. That's why we knew 2020 called for a new recognition program, something to complement our annual Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in the country. For Best in Business, companies have prioritized tackling today's problems to lead us to a better future, even if they've struggled to stay in the black."

About POWERHOME SOLAR

POWERHOME SOLAR is an energy efficiency company that provides high-quality American-made solar panels as part of a complete energy-savings package for residential customers. The company launched in 2014 in Mooresville, N.C., and today has nearly 1,700 employees, including a commercial division. Operating in 10 states, it is ranked No. 255 on the 2020 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America — the third time in four years that the company has made the top 300 on this prestigious list. For more information, visit www.powerhome.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About INC. MEDIA

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across various channels, including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the Inc. 5000 allows these founders a chance to engage with their peers' in an exclusive community with the credibility to help drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

