POWERHOME Solar Ranked No. 100 on Inc. Magazine's List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that POWERHOME Solar is ranked No. 100 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. POWERHOME Solar's revenue growth of 3,307 percent from 2015-18 has earned the company a spot on the list for a second time. The number makes POWERHOME the nation's fastest-growing private company among solar energy providers.

"We've seen tremendous growth throughout the last year by creating greater awareness about renewable energy, and we're not even close to being finished," said Jayson Waller, CEO of POWERHOME Solar. "This honor is validation of the tireless work our team puts forward every day and illustrates our commitment to building a movement toward a more sustainable future in the United States."

POWERHOME Solar is a leading residential solar energy provider whose mission is to help homeowners and businesses gain energy independence by providing solar energy solutions at affordable prices, helping customers save money while aiding in creating a clean future for all.

POWERHOME started in 2015 with 15 employees and had nearly 600 associates at the close of 2018. Among the top 100 companies, POWERHOME was No. 10 in 2018 revenue at $102.9 million, and had the third-largest number of employees at 585. POWERHOME is also among the top 5 fastest growing of all privately-owned companies based in either North Carolina or Michigan, where POWERHOME has headquarters offices.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success," says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. "There's no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities."

About POWERHOME Solar

POWERHOME Solar is an American company specializing in solar energy services. The company launched in 2015 in Mooresville, N.C., and today has more than 650 employees. It is the largest residential rooftop provider of solar energy solutions in Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, western Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Virginia. For more information, visit www.powerhome.com.

