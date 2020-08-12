POWERHOME SOLAR Ranked No. 255 on Inc. Magazine's 2020 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed POWERHOME SOLAR is ranked No. 255 on its annual Inc. 5000 list of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. This is the third time in four years, and second consecutive year, that POWERHOME SOLAR is ranked within the top 300 companies after being ranked No. 96 in 2017 and No. 100 in 2019.

The 2020 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2016 and 2019. POWERHOME SOLAR's growth rate in that span was 1,738.81 percent.

"POWERHOME SOLAR has seen significant revenue growth year-over-year since opening in 2014, and we're seeing that upward trend continue in 2020 as consumer awareness around renewable energy keeps building," said Jayson Waller, CEO, POWERHOME SOLAR. "This ranking is a testament to the dedication and effort all of our employees put forth daily, and to the changing mindsets of consumers across the country who seek a clean energy source."

POWERHOME SOLAR is a leading residential solar energy provider that helps homeowners and business owners save money while aiding in creating a clean future for all.

Since 2014, POWERHOME SOLAR has increased revenue by nearly 6,700 percent, expanded to 10 states and today has more than 1,100 employees across all markets. The company aims to open additional markets later this year and in 2021 as the company sees homeowners with strong appetites for taking control of their energy futures amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism."

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

About POWERHOME SOLAR

POWERHOME SOLAR is an energy efficiency company that provides high-quality American-made solar panels as part of a complete energy-savings package for residential customers. The company launched in 2014 in Mooresville, N.C., and today has more than 1,100 employees, including a commercial division. Operating in 10 states, it is ranked No. 7 nationally among residential installers on Solar Power World's 2020 list. For more information, visit www.powerhome.com .

About the Inc. 5000 Methodology

To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2016. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2019. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2016 is $100,000; the minimum for 2019 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

SOURCE POWERHOME SOLAR

