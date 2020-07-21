POWERHOME SOLAR Ranked No. 7 Among U.S. Residential Installers

MOORESVILLE, N.C., July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- POWERHOME SOLAR continues its market expansion and has been recognized by Solar Power World magazine for its installation efforts, achieving a national ranking of seventh among residential installers on the magazine's 2020 Top Solar Contractors list. That is up one spot from 2019. The rankings also make POWERHOME SOLAR the No. 1 residential provider in the Midwest and Southeast markets.

The Top Solar Contractors list is developed by Solar Power World to recognize the work completed by solar contractors across the United States. Produced annually, the Top Solar Contractors list celebrates the achievements of U.S. solar developers, subcontractors and installers within the utility, commercial and residential markets, and ranks contractors by kilowatts installed in the previous year.

"The Solar Power World team is so pleased to highlight more than 400 companies on the 2020 Top Solar Contractors list, especially during this unprecedented time," said Kelsey Misbrener, senior editor of Solar Power World. "All contractors featured on the 2020 list reported strong 2019 installation numbers and are continuing to stand tall this year."

According to the Solar Energy Industries Association, the U.S. installed 3.6 gigawatts (GW) of solar PV capacity in Q1 2020 to reach 81.4 GW of total installed capacity. That is enough energy to power 15.7 million homes. However, COVID-19 impacts showed their force in Q2. Global consultancy group Wood Mackenzie (WoodMac) is forecasting residential and non-residential markets will see 25% and 38% decreases in year-over-year installation volumes this year. POWERHOME SOLAR installed nearly 38 megawatts of solar panels in 2019, nearly double the amount the company installed in 2018, and is bucking the 2020 industry trend by continuing a strong upward trajectory.

"We've seen incredible growth in recent years, including the first half of 2020, despite the COVID crisis," said Jayson Waller, CEO POWERHOME SOLAR. "More than ever, homeowners are thinking about fixed costs and recognize the financial benefits and convenience of solar energy. POWERHOME SOLAR continues to grow year-over-year as the result of changing consumer mindsets."

Along with its solar panel installation and energy efficiency package, POWERHOME SOLAR also offers battery storage and generator options through its partnership with Generac Power Systems.

About POWERHOME SOLAR

POWERHOME SOLAR is an energy efficiency company that provides high-quality American-made solar panels as part of a complete energy-savings package for residential customers. The company launched in 2014 in Mooresville, N.C., and today has more than 1,100 employees, including a commercial division. Operating in 10 states, it is ranked No. 100 on the 2019 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America – the second time in three years that the company has made the top 100 of this prestigious list. For more information, visit www.powerhome.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

