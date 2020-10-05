POWERHOME SOLAR Responds To Tennessee's Call For Green Energy With Second Office

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- POWERHOME SOLAR, one of the fastest-growing American companies specializing in solar energy and efficiency services, is opening a Knoxville-area office, located at 860 Lakemont Dr. in Louisville, and plans to hire up to 100 employees. In April, POWERHOME SOLAR opened its first Tennessee office in Nashville and is quickly expanding within the state.

Even without net metering incentives for customers in the state, POWERHOME SOLAR has found Tennesseans very receptive to adding solar energy. Solar energy accounts for only 0.59 percent of electricity generated in Tennessee, making the Volunteer State one with untapped potential.

"We've heard loud and clear that homeowners across the state are interested in owning their power and maintaining a consistent energy payment," said Jayson Waller, CEO, POWERHOME SOLAR. "The cost of solar power in Tennessee is increasingly affordable, and our panels are financed for roughly the same cost as an electric bill. When the financing ends, so does the payment for solar energy. Based on consumer interest, we need to open a second office to accommodate for our growing customer base."

POWERHOME SOLAR plans to fill positions for solar panel installers and warehouse personnel. No prior experience is necessary, as POWERHOME SOLAR will offer on-the-job training. Walk-in interviews will be held at the new office location between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 6 through Thursday, Oct. 8.

Those interested in joining the Knoxville team also can visit http://powerhome.com/solar-jobs or send an email to [email protected] .

About POWERHOME SOLAR

POWERHOME SOLAR is an energy efficiency company that provides high-quality American-made solar panels as part of a complete energy-savings package for residential customers. The company launched in 2014 in Mooresville, N.C., and today has nearly 1,500 employees, including a commercial division. Operating in 10 states, it is ranked No. 255 on the 2020 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America – the third time in four years that the company has made the top 300 of this prestigious list. For more information, visit www.powerhome.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

