POWERHOME Solar to Help Carolina Panthers Meet Sustainability Goals

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Local solar energy provider POWERHOME Solar will begin installing solar panels on Bank of America Stadium, home of the Carolina Panthers, within the next few weeks.

These new panels will help reduce energy costs as well as the stadium's carbon footprint. In 2018, the NFL joined the Green Sports Alliance to support sustainability efforts across the entire league.

"Bank of America Stadium has created several sustainability goals, including using renewable energy," said Scott Paul, vice president of stadium operations, Bank of America Stadium. "POWERHOME Solar's use of American-made solar panels and its local roots made it the ideal partner to help 'green' the stadium."

POWERHOME Solar, headquartered in Mooresville, NC, is one of the fastest growing American companies to specialize in solar energy and roofing services, and will help the Panthers maximize energy efficiency, reduce energy costs, and minimize their carbon footprint.

"Bank of America Stadium is the third NFL facility to utilize POWERHOME Solar to help meet sustainability goals," said Jayson Waller, founder and CEO of POWERHOME Solar. "Large commercial sites like this help us educate consumers about the simplicity and benefits of renewable energy. We hope to encourage thousands of fans to consider renewable energy and think more about the environment."

POWERHOME Solar, the leading residential solar energy provider in six states, is working with NFL franchises, professional football players, and other athletes to build stronger, healthier communities across the U.S. For more information, visit www.powerhome.com.

About POWERHOME Solar

POWERHOME Solar is an American company specializing in solar energy and roofing services. The company launched in 2015, in Mooresville, NC. Today, it has more than 700 employees and has become one of the top 100 fastest-growing private companies in America (Inc. 500), and the largest residential provider of solar energy solutions in North Carolina, South Carolina, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

