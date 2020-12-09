POWERHOME SOLAR Tops List Of Most Awarded Companies In 10th Annual Best In Biz Awards

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- POWERHOME SOLAR, an energy efficiency company which specializes in residential solar installations, topped the list of most awarded companies for the 2020 Best in Biz Awards -- the only independent business awards program judged by prominent editors and reporters from top-tier publications in North America.

Among hundreds of competitive entries from public and private companies of all sizes in the U.S. and Canada, POWERHOME SOLAR was honored with a gold distinction as Company of the Year – South U.S. It also received silver recognition in each of the following categories: Executive Team, Finance Department, Marketing Department and Social Media Channel of the Year.

Over the past six years, POWERHOME SOLAR has expanded into one of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation, with nearly 1,700 employees across its 10-state footprint. Since 2014, POWERHOME SOLAR has served more than 20,000 customers, and has completed solar installations totaling more than 120 MW. The company continues to spearhead renewable energy awareness through partnerships with seven professional and collegiate sports teams across its markets.

The judges of the 10th annual Best in Biz Awards were impressed with this year's winners' agility and adaptability that allowed their businesses to thrive, their willingness to always go the extra mile to help their customers in these unusual times and particularly, many winners' efforts to maintain their commitment to the environment. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, POWERHOME SOLAR has remained committed to clean, green energy, and has spurred economic growth through its expansion into six new markets and has more than doubled its staff.

"It's a tremendous achievement to be awarded alongside some of the most notable and prestigious companies in the world," said CEO Jayson Waller. "This has been an unprecedented year and the entire POWERHOME SOLAR team has been laser focused on customer satisfaction and growth. This recognition is a testament to the teamwork and drive of our employees."

"Corporate resiliency has never been more important than in 2020 and the winning entries in the 10th annual Best in Biz Awards have impressive accomplishments in this area," said Mark Huffman, Consumer Affairs, having judged six of the last 10 Best in Biz Awards competitions.

To learn more about the various awards POWERHOME SOLAR and its executives have won, visit www.powerhome.com. For a full list of gold, silver and bronze winners in the 2020 Best in Biz Awards, visit www.bestinbizawards.com/2020-winners.

About POWERHOME SOLAR

POWERHOME SOLAR is an energy efficiency company that provides high-quality American-made solar panels as part of a complete energy-savings package for residential customers. The company launched in 2014 in Mooresville, N.C., and today has nearly 1,700 employees, including a commercial division. Operating in 10 states, it is ranked No. 255 on the 2020 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America — the third time in four years that the company has made the top 300 on this prestigious list. For more information, visit www.powerhome.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Best in Biz Awards

Since 2011, Best in Biz Awards has been the only independent business awards program judged by a who's who of prominent reporters and editors from top-tier publications from North America and around the world. Over the years, judges in the premier awards program have ranged from The Associated Press to the Wall Street Journal, and winners have spanned the spectrum, from blue-chip companies that form the bedrock of the global economy to some of the world's most innovative start-ups and nimble local companies. Each year, Best in Biz Awards honors are conferred in two separate programs: North America and International, and in 90 categories, including company, team, executive, product, and CSR, media, PR and other categories. For more information, visit www.bestinbizawards.com.

