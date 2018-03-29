LOS ANGELES, March 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Power 106 (KPWR-FM, 105.9 Los Angeles), has announced Powerhouse 2018. Powerhouse is Saturday, May 12, 2018 from 12 Noon – 11:00pm at the Glen Helen Amphitheatre in San Bernardino, CA. Tickets go on sale now. Get your tickets at http://ticketmaster.com. Tickets starting at $29.50.

SATURDAY, MAY 12, 2018

GLEN HELEN AMPHITHEATRE

2575 Glen Helen Pkwy, San Bernardino, CA 92407

12 NOON – 11PM