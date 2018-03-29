Powerhouse 2018

FEATURING: N.E.R.D - LOGIC - NIPSEY HUSSLE - YO GOTTI - DJ CARNAGE - A$AP FERG - LIL JON - TECH N9NE - LIL DICKY - DE LA GHETTO - KAROL G - PHORA - TINASHE - LA LEAKERS - DJ FELLI FEL - COZZ - 24HRS - G PERICO - A.CHAL - UNO THE ACTIVIST - SAWEETIE -MORE TO BE ANNOUNCED!

LOS ANGELES, March 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Power 106 (KPWR-FM, 105.9 Los Angeles), has announced Powerhouse 2018.  Powerhouse is Saturday, May 12, 2018 from 12 Noon – 11:00pm at the Glen Helen Amphitheatre in San Bernardino, CA.  Tickets go on sale now.  Get your tickets at http://ticketmaster.com.   Tickets starting at $29.50. 

SATURDAY, MAY 12, 2018
GLEN HELEN AMPHITHEATRE
2575 Glen Helen Pkwy, San Bernardino, CA 92407
12 NOON – 11PM

N.E.R.D – LOGIC – NIPSEY HUSSLE – YO GOTTI DJ CARNAGE – A$AP FERG – LIL JON TECH N9NE – LIL DICKY – DE LA GHETTO KAROL G – PHORA – TINASHE – LA LEAKERS – DJ FELLI FEL – COZZ 24HRS – G PERICO – A.CHAL – UNO THE ACTIVIST – SAWEETIE - MORE TO BE ANNOUNCED!
Powerhouse 2018 features 2 stages and a festival area.  The New @ 2 stage features live performances from emerging Hip Hop artists.  The festival area offers graffiti artists, body art, psychic readings, games, a Ferris wheel, charging stations, food trucks and lifestyle activities.  Join Power 106 DJs in the Power Party tent.  Powerhouse is a 1 day music festival, doors open at noon.  For more information, visit http://www.power106.com/powerhouse.

Press Inquiries, please email press requests to Djason@power106.com.

 

