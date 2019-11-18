Powerhouse Brands Secure New .Bond Domain Extensions; General Public to Have Access as of November 19

LUXEMBOURG CITY, Luxembourg, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The general public now has access to what powerhouse brands like Twitter, Amazon, Apple, Microsoft and Instagram have already taken advantage of: .bond. It's a new domain extension from ShortDot SA - the fifth-largest new domain name registry in the world.

.bond was available exclusively to trademark holders from October 17 through November 18 and as of November 19 is available for all other end users. A short-term, seven-day Early Access Program is also being offered that gives the general public the ability to register before other end users for an added fee.

End users can search for their perfect .bond by visiting their preferred registrar or they can find a registrar by visiting nic.bond. .bond is a completely open and unrestricted domain extension that is perfect for anyone in the financial services industry.

ShortDot was founded in 2017 by tech and marketing entrepreneurs, Lars Jensen, Kevin Kopas, Michael Riedl, and Christian Tecar, who have a combined 60 years of experience on both the domain name registry and registrar sides of the business. The team says that expertise has been key when partnering with registrars and building and executing marketing programs for .bond.

"We were really pleased with the adoption of .bond by major brands but we are equally excited to make the new domain extension available now to the public. Names like credit.bond, bitcoin.bond, green.bond will all be up for grabs for forward-thinking organizations that want to get a jump on their competition," said Jensen, who is CEO.

ShortDot also successfully launched the .icu domain extension two years ago and passed the two million mark for domain registrations in just 16 months. The company also prides itself on providing online media support for new and growing businesses via design, development, lead generation, and customer retention programs – something that it says sets them apart from other registries.

".bond lets registrars get creative with what is to the left of the dot to attract customers and build their brand by giving them a truly generic extension to the right of it," added Jensen.

For more information about becoming a registrar on .bond, go to nic.bond.

For more information contact: Kevin Kopas media@nic.icu

