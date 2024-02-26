Powerhouse Collaboration: Georgia's NCBW and 100BMOA Chapters Join Forces to Champion Voting Rights on Legislative Day!

"ENSURING THE VOTE FOR 2024"

ATLANTA, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With Legislative Day fast approaching, the Georgia chapters of the National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Inc. (NCBW) and 100 Black Men of America, Inc. (100BMOA) are set to make history by uniting forces to ignite change and champion voting rights at the state capitol!

On Monday, February 26, 2024, the organization's esteemed leaders, NCBW National President Virginia W. Harris and 100BMOA National Board Chair Milton H. Jones, Jr., will lead the charge as they convene with policymakers and state leaders to underscore the significance of the 2024 election for both the nation and Georgia. The highly regarded organizations are renowned for their unique programs tailored to address the specific needs of African Americans in local communities.

Harris and Jones will start the day at 9:30 am with a photo-op with State Representative Billy Mitchell, D-88, in the House Chamber Gallery at 65 MLK Drive, SW, in Atlanta, where he will present both organizations with a resolution. Gabriel Sterling, the COO of the Georgia Secretary of State's Office, will deliver the keynote address during the luncheon titled "Ensuring the Vote for 2024," scheduled from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm at Georgia Freight Depot at 206 Washington Street, SW, in Atlanta. The Mistress of Ceremonies will be Atlanta radio personality Twanda Black. Following Sterling's speech, Virginia Harris and Milton Jones will urge lawmakers to pledge their commitment to safeguarding and preserving the voting rights of individuals for the upcoming election cycle. Their advocacy efforts will include:

Promoting equitable and accessible voting laws.

Combating voter suppression tactics.

Facilitating voter education and registration initiatives.

"Our visit to the state capitol will underscore the importance of preserving democracy by guaranteeing that every eligible voter can exercise their fundamental right to vote and are free from obstacles or discrimination," said NCBW National President Virginia W. Harris. "We live in a time when unity among Black people is vital. We want to use our collective strength to tie down the lions of disparity – racism and poverty. Together, we can overcome all of them. The polls are a place where all of us can make our decisions known. Both of our organizations want to see more voters registered, and increasing the number of people in our communities who vote is also very important. The Coalition of 100 Black Women and the 100 Black Men of America Incorporated will find effective and innovative ways to get the vote out – together," said Milton H. Jones Jr. Chairman of the 100 Black Men of America, Inc.

