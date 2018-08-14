Powerhouse Communications Signs On Two Franchise Foodservice Clients

SANTA ANA, Calif., Aug. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Powerhouse Communications, a creative public relations agency specializing in the foodservice and franchise industries, has been retained by Retail Food Group – USA to lead both franchise and consumer awareness efforts for subsidiaries Gloria Jean's Coffees and It's a Grind Coffee House, longtime innovators in the specialty coffee segment. With immediate growth on the horizon, Powerhouse is responsible for planning and executing creative communications campaigns designed to engage consumers who are passionate about a great cup of coffee along with prospective franchise partners looking to diversify their portfolios with an established brand on the rise.

"In addition to their proven track record of generating impactful results for restaurant franchises, Powerhouse was hands down our top choice due to their creative approach to PR and their specialized experience in helping to reinvigorate established foodservice brands," said Sam Ferreira, president of Retail Food Group - USA. "We may have been quiet for a while, but we now have a lot to talk about, and we're confident we've chosen the right partner to get people buzzin' about our legacy coffee brands again."

Gloria Jean's Coffees, founded outside of Chicago in 1979, is the originator of flavored whole beans and has developed a cult-like following for its unique and seasonal flavors. In addition to its booming ecommerce business, Gloria Jean's currently has 60 cafes open and in development. Founded in 1994 in Long Beach, California, It's A Grind Coffee House is a neighborhood destination serving high quality signature coffee in a comfortable, relaxed atmosphere. There are currently 26 It's a Grind stores in operation with at least two units scheduled to open this year.

"Just like most of America, enjoying a cup of coffee is a delicious part of our daily routine, and we are thrilled to help remind coffee lovers what makes Gloria Jean's and It's a Grind so special," said Kristin Daher, president of Powerhouse Communications. "Both brands have rich histories with very different backgrounds, and the Powerhouse team is excited to reintroduce these unique coffee houses to consumers and potential franchisees across the country in a fun and compelling way!"

