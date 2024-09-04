Powerhouse Dynamics Returns to FSTEC 2024 for Third Consecutive Year, Showcasing Advanced Open Kitchen IoT Software with AI-Driven Energy Management

Visit Booth IA-55 for a Demonstration of the Leading IoT Solution for Foodservice Operators

BOSTON, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Powerhouse Dynamics, the leader in Internet of Things (IoT)-based solutions for the foodservice industry, is pleased to announce its return as a key sponsor of the 2024 FSTEC Conference, taking place September 16-18 in Grapevine, Texas. At Booth IA-55, Powerhouse Dynamics will be showcasing the latest advancements in Open Kitchen®, the premier foodservice IoT solution for equipment management, food safety, and energy management.

FSTEC, known for bringing together the most innovative minds and technologies in the foodservice sector, provides a premier platform for Powerhouse Dynamics to demonstrate how Open Kitchen continues to revolutionize restaurant and foodservice operations. Designed to enhance efficiency and reduce costs and waste, Open Kitchen empowers operators to boost profitability and sustainability in an increasingly competitive landscape.

"We are excited to continue our partnership with Branded Hospitality Ventures and FSTEC as a key sponsor and to share the latest innovations of Open Kitchen with the industry's top leaders and decision-makers," said Jay Fiske, President of Powerhouse Dynamics. "The addition of new features such as DemandSmart, which reduces utility demand charges for our customers, underscores our commitment to continuous innovation and driving operational excellence and sustainability in the foodservice industry. We look forward to engaging with attendees at Booth IA-55 and demonstrating how Open Kitchen can help them achieve their operational and sustainability goals."

Attendees at FSTEC 2024 will have the opportunity to experience live demonstrations of Open Kitchen's capabilities at Booth IA-55, including:

Energy Management: Delivering automation and actionable insights to optimize energy use, reduce waste, and cut peak demand costs.

Proactive Equipment Management: Ensuring equipment reliability and longevity with real-time monitoring and predictive maintenance.

Comprehensive Food Safety: Providing tools to maintain compliance with food safety regulations and protect brand reputation.

For more information about Powerhouse Dynamics and Open Kitchen, please visit www.powerhousedynamics.com.

About Powerhouse Dynamics

Founded in 2009, Powerhouse Dynamics, a Middleby Company (NASDAQ: MIDD) is the leading Internet of Things (IoT) solutions provider for eliminating waste in the operations of multi-site foodservice and retail facilities. Their IoT platform, sold under two different brands—Open Kitchen® for foodservice operators, and SiteSage® for retail and other commercial operators—provides control over key equipment for reduced waste and increased cost savings, actionable insights for more informed decisions on equipment and operations, and improved processes for consistent, positive experiences in their facilities. The platform is connected with over 50,000 pieces of equipment across 15,000+ locations.

