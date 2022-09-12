Powerhouse Dynamics to Demonstrate Open Kitchen® IoT Platform for Restaurants During FSTEC, Sept. 19-21 in Grapevine, Texas

Participants Invited to Booth 423 to Learn How IoT Data Can Improve their Top and Bottom Line

BOSTON and DALLAS, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As restaurants and foodservice companies strive to improve performance despite inflation and labor shortages, technologies are helping reduce both risk and costs. At the same time, operators are increasing their operational efficiency, and enhancing their customer experience.

These technologies include the Open Kitchen® Internet of Things (IoT) platform from Powerhouse Dynamics. In conjunction with The Middleby Corporation, they are an official co-sponsor of FSTEC, taking place Sept. 19-21 at the Gaylord Texan in Grapevine, Texas.

The firm's leaders will be on hand to discuss their solutions, and how they're used by the nation's top brands, at Booth 423. They will also participate in Branded Strategic Hospitality's Innovation Forum, "It's Time to Play … Food Service Feud!" on Tues., Sept. 20 at 11 am CT.

"Business intelligence from IoT data is becoming a critical asset for restaurants striving for a comeback," said Jay Fiske, President of Powerhouse Dynamics. "This information empowers them to preempt safety, operational, and equipment issues while raising profits."

Powerhouse Dynamics' equipment agnostic Open Kitchen IoT platform offers real-time control and visibility into energy management, task management, food safety, and equipment health. By connecting their ovens, freezers, refrigerators, dishwashers, fryers, HVAC, and more, restaurants can automate much of their operations and access a plethora of actionable data across their portfolio. These automation capabilities advance their agility and speed—whether sharing recipes across ghost kitchens, providing a consistently comfortable and efficient environment for guests and staff, or monitoring HACCP compliance.

Open Kitchen also integrates with Bluezone® by Middleby, which uses UV technology to kill up to 99.9995% of airborne viruses indoors—providing extra reassurance to diners and staff as winter approaches.

About Powerhouse Dynamics

Founded in 2009 and acquired by The Middleby Corporation in 2019, Powerhouse Dynamics of Newton, MA is the leading provider of "Internet of things" (IoT)-based solutions to connect, analyze and control equipment to deliver enterprise-wide operational efficiencies. The company and its leaders have received many honors, including a 2022 Maverick Award from Inspire Brands®, Inc. as its most innovative supplier. To learn more, visit powerhousedynamics.com.

