Powerhouse Engines Leases Two CFM56-5B Engines to Avianca

Strategic lease expands Powerhouse's presence in the Latin American market

MIAMI, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Powerhouse Engines announced a new operating lease customer for two CFM56-5B engines with the leading Colombian airline, Avianca. This announcement builds on solid year of expansion of the integrated services platform at Powerhouse in 2025. Avianca becomes our latest customer to join the Powerhouse team as their organic growth in leasing, trading and it's MRO services increase in appeal.

CFM56-5B Engine in work at Powerhouse Engines

"The team at Powerhouse Engines came alongside Avianca in every phase, understanding our in-service demand, our operational specification, our repair standards and qualifications and performed at a high level to expeditiously address repairs and turn-around time, always seeking for solutions as per our standards. We are proud to partner with Powerhouse and look forward to their growth in capabilities," said Jorge Sierra, Avianca's Fleet Director.

Powerhouse Engines continues it's organic and methodical transformation towards full performance restoration capability with the CFM56-5B & -7B engine models. Their exclusive dedication to the CFM56 family is showcased in their depth of specialization and commitment to producing a constant standard of quality. Spurring out of their solid results in the waning CFM56-3 legacy models across the 737 Classics in operation, their -5B and -7B repair customers continue to increase. Powerhouse Engines VP Production, Eradin DeJesus indicated that "we are receiving a steady flow of -5B and -7B units from repeat mainstream customers where we have tackled light to medium work scopes, module repairs and LLP replacements, numerous blade-tip grinding and shroud/case trimming. This increase in volume on our favored mid-gen engine family is very encouraging as we are excited to see our team gain relevance in a vibrant and competitive market place. Our unique skillsets serve to perform expert troubleshooting that lead us to logical remedies and conformance to the OEM EMM repair standards, resulting in raving fans who react pleased when engine testing is concluded."

The two CFM56-5B engines on lease to Avianca represent a recent undisclosed customer from the Powerhouse engine leasing portfolio. Eric Engdahl, the Powerhouse CEO expressed, "we are happy to have Avianca join the Powerhouse family of customers and appreciate their trust, diligence and common commitment to excellence. At Powerhouse Engines, we continue to pursue acquisitions for mid-gen engines in the market to serve our customers, having reviewed well over 100 engines valued in the $300m range during the latter part of 2025. While demand drives bid competition, Powerhouse is well positioned to further transact on more engines."

About Powerhouse Engines:

Powerhouse Engines is an integrated platform exclusively specializing in the leasing, trading, and maintenance optimization of the CFM56-5B / -7B commercial engines. We combine deep market access with in-house MRO capabilities to deliver high-value asset performance and solutions across the engine lifecycle.

Explore the power behind Powerhouse:

www.powerhouseengines.com

[email protected]

+1 (305) 254-0034

SOURCE Powerhouse Engines