Powerhouse International Trade Team Joins McDermott in Washington

WASHINGTON, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International law firm McDermott Will & Emery builds on its Washington-based international trade footprint with the addition of partners Joanne Osendarp and Eric Parnes. Together with their team, Joanne and Eric bring high-profile international trade, litigation and regulatory experience and resources, expanding McDermott's already strong practice with substantial trade remedy experience. Dean Pinkert, former commissioner of the US International Trade Commission, joins the Firm as senior counsel. Tim Hruby, Lynn Kamarck and Alan Kashdan each join as counsel along with associate Conor Gilligan. Joanne will serve as co-head of the International Trade Group together with Carolyn Gleason.

"This team is dynamite—and the insights they are bringing to our clients have never been more critical, particularly as government policy changes are increasingly fast and furious," said Ira Coleman, chairman of McDermott. "Not only are they world-class talent, they will integrate well with our current team. These are exactly the type of moves that will help us better serve our clients and allow us to accelerate out of this crisis."

"Global companies need to navigate the increasingly complex trade landscape. This infusion of talent helps ensure we continue to provide the forward-thinking counsel on the trade issues our clients have come to expect," Carolyn Gleason, partner in the Washington, DC office, said. "This team is one of the strongest in the world when it comes to trade remedies, trade policy, international dispute resolution and trade negotiations. There is so much synergy across multiple practices and I am looking forward to arming our clients with an expanded multi-disciplinary team."

Joanne is singularly distinguished in the international trade circles of Canada, currently leading the team defending the Government of Canada in the high-profile softwood lumber dispute with the United States. She represents governments, industry associations, export credit agencies and companies in international trade and investment matters including countervailing duty, antidumping and other trade remedy proceedings, dispute resolution proceedings under the WTO, investment arbitrations, state-to-state arbitrations and international trade negotiations. In her previous role at Hughes Hubbard & Reed, Joanne was chair of the International Trade practice group.

"We are excited to join McDermott and help expand the Firm's capacity to assist its impressive range of clients to navigate today's challenging international trade landscape. As companies and countries grapple with trade uncertainty around the world, now, more than ever, is the time to provide strategic counsel. McDermott provides the perfect platform for us to serve our clients during these challenging times," Joanne explained.

Eric represents clients in complex, high-stakes litigation and investigations in court, before arbitral tribunals and before administrative agencies. Eric brings a strong litigation background to his work, advocating on behalf of international clients in trade disputes and assisting government contractors and other companies in dealing with government-facing litigation and government and internal investigations. Eric previously served as chair of Hughes Hubbard's Defense Industry practice group and co-chair of the Technology Committee.

"We have been impressed by McDermott's strategic approach to client service and the many strong practices that complement our own. We are proud of the great clients who put their faith in us and look forward to the results we can achieve for them with the stellar McDermott team behind us," Eric added.

Joanne earned her LLB from University of Ottawa and an MA and BA from York University. Prior to private practice, Joanne worked for the Government of Canada as senior counsel to the Department of Foreign Affairs and International Trade and the Department of Justice. Eric holds a JD from Georgetown University Law Center and a BA from the University of Maryland.

As the economic landscape shifts, McDermott continues to invest in significant lateral growth. The Firm has committed resources in several principal practice areas, including Restructuring & Insolvency, M&A, Litigation and Privacy/Cybersecurity, among others, totaling 44 new partners and counsel this year with more projected strategic growth on the horizon.

ABOUT MCDERMOTT

McDermott Will & Emery partners with leaders around the world to fuel missions, knock down barriers and shape markets. Our team works seamlessly across practices, industries and more than 20 locations to deliver highly effective—and often unexpected—solutions that propel success. More than 1,200 lawyers strong, we bring our personal passion and legal prowess to bear in every matter for our clients and the people they serve.

SOURCE McDermott Will & Emery

Related Links

http://www.mwe.com

