Powerhouse Kontakto Celebrates 10 Years as an Industry Leader in Latin Talent Management

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kontakto celebrates 10 years of talent management, representing some of Hollywood's top Latin actors and production companies with stellar rosters of directors and editor in music, VFX, and animation in advertising. Spearheaded by Founder Isabel Echeverry, the firm has evolved into an invaluable multi-layered company with the ability to navigate the ever-growing Hispanic and global market with great success.

In 2009, Echeverry founded Kontakto Reps, the "go-to" multi-cultural company in the US Hispanic advertising world. Most recognized for her work as a top representative in the field of advertising in the US Hispanic Market. Her roster is comprised of several powerhouse production companies such as Garage Films, Milagro Films, Rosa Content, Fancy Content, Slim Pictures, Mutt Film, AlldayEveryday, Personal Music, and Whitehouse Post. The roster of production companies represent an impressive array of award-winning global directors such as Albert Uria, Matt Baron, Andres Salmoyraghi, Jessica Sanders, Ramses, Gerard de Thame and Radish amongst others. Every year, clients of Kontakto receive numerous awards including Cannes Lions, One Show, D&AD, and Clio amongst others.

Kontakto Films founded in 2017, currently has two films in pre-production, Bella and Aura. The thriller feature film, Bella is produced by The Conjuring creators/producers Carey & Chad Hayes and Miles Hardy. Director Dylan Hayes is attached and the film is being packaged by CAA and slated to release in 2020. Echeverry's novel titled "Being Bella: Three Times Cursed" will be published simultaneously with the release of the film. Horror flick Aura is produced by Lucidity Entertainment and helmed by UTA's James Moran. The much-anticipated films are also produced under the Kontakto slate and will star some of Hollywood's top-tier talent. In May 2019, it developed and produced True Exorcisms, a television documentary series which was an official selection at NATPE's Omni Cultural Television Festival at the Egyptian Theatre.

Kontakto Management has made it it's mission to represent Latin talent including Emmy Award® winner Sandra Vidal (Rica, Famosa, Latina), Vivian Lamolli (Warner Studios' The Latin From Manhattan and Hulu's original East Los High), Eddie Martinez (Netflix's Narcos: Mexico), Gabriel Tarantin (EL Baron on NBC/Telemundo), Natasha Perez (HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm), Mario Ponce (Mi Tu's Cholo World), Briana Roy (Reclaim, Recovery Road), in order to further promote ethnic and cultural diversity across all entertainment platforms.

In the digital space, Kontakto has partnered with NGL STUDIOS the leading Latino video marketing solutions company founded by John Leguizamo and David Chitel. The company is led by Ben De Jesus, campaign director for recognized brands like P&G, DIAGEO, FORD and PEPSI CO., and director of several projects for PBS and Disney.

"As an artist, businesswoman, producer and Latina, I'm passionate about seeing multicultural America in advertising, television and in films," said Echeverry. "Kontakto's partnerships reflect our goal of creating top-quality entertainment and exciting stories that embrace the richness and beauty of Latin culture in America today."

Isabel Echeverry started her career at ICM Partners, launching the Latin American Department working with Jeff Berg and then moved to Reber Covington where she was a director's representative working with A-list talent. Recognizing the huge potential in the Hispanic market, Isabel created a Hispanic division at the company that quickly experienced enormous success.

Toluca Lake, California based Kontakto is a Latin talent management firm focused on discovering and developing emerging diverse talent. Kontakto represents actors, writers, directors and other creatives and is developing a slate of feature films, scripted and unscripted TV that promote ethnic and cultural diversity. For more information visit http://www.kontaktoreps.com

